Elderly Woman Shot, Killed Inside South Philly Grocery Store

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An elderly woman was shot and killed inside a grocery store in South Philadelphia.
Police say the gunman shot an 81-year-old woman multiple times inside Marie’s Grocery Store at S. 6th and Wharton streets just before 9 a.m.
The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to Jefferson Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Authorities say the male suspect was dressed in all black, wearing a hood. No additional description is available at this time.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
