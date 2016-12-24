Track Santa's Journey Around The World!

Elderly Woman Shot, Killed Inside South Philly Grocery Store

December 24, 2016 9:55 AM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An elderly woman was shot and killed inside a grocery store in South Philadelphia.

Police say the gunman shot an 81-year-old woman multiple times inside Marie’s Grocery Store at S. 6th and Wharton streets just before 9 a.m.

The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to Jefferson Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

maries grocery Elderly Woman Shot, Killed Inside South Philly Grocery Store

Authorities say the male suspect was dressed in all black, wearing a hood. No additional description is available at this time.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

 

This story is developing. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for the latest updates.

