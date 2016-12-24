New Jersey Girl Suing To Play On School’s Boys Basketball Team

KENILWORTH, N.J. (CBS) — A 12-year-old New Jersey girl is suing to play basketball with the boys.
In 6th Grade, Sydney Phillips made the girls varsity team at St. Theresa’s Catholic School in Kenilworth. Now, in 7th grade, Phillips was disappointed to learn that not enough girls signed up so the girls team was going to be dissolved.
The school rejected her idea to play with the boys, so is she is suing.
Debate Rages As University Stands By ‘Problem Of Whiteness’ Course
“I play with the boys in gym and recess all the time and I do fine,” Phillips said.
“It’s just been ‘No,'” Scott Phillips said of the school’s decision about his daughter playing with the boys. “No explanations. Just no and unfortunately the next level up is a court.”
The Archdiocese of Newark says they cannot comment because the matter is in litigation.