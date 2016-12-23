Debate Rages As University Stands By ‘Problem Of Whiteness’ Course

By Amanda Jackson
MADISON, Wi. (CNN) — The University of Wisconsin-Madison is offering a course next semester called “The Problem of Whiteness,” and it’s not sitting well with a Republican legislator.
Wisconsin Rep. Dave Murphy, who is also the chairman of the Assembly Committee on Colleges and Universities, has asked the university to cancel the course, saying it prompts racial division.
“I am extremely concerned that UW-Madison finds it appropriate to teach a course called, ‘The Problem of Whiteness,’ with the premise that white people are racist,” Murphy said in a statement this week. He even threatened to pull funding for the state university.
Pastor Sets Out To Make All Americans Feel Welcome
The course, taught by Professor Damon Sajnani, is part of the African Cultural Studies program at the university’s College of Letters and Science.
“Have you ever wondered what it really means to be white? If you’re like most people, the answer is probably ‘no.’ But here is your chance!,” reads the course description. “In this class, we will ask what an ethical white identity entails, what it means to be #woke, and consider the journal Race Traitor’s motto, ‘treason to whiteness is loyalty to humanity.'”
The course description says it includes readings from W.E.B. Du Bois, Ta-Nehisi Coates and the professor’s own article analyzing Rachel Dolezal.
Murphy said the university must discontinue the class.
“If UW-Madison stands with this professor, I don’t know how the university can expect the taxpayers to stand with UW-Madison,” he wrote.
The university defended its curriculum and said it takes pride in offering a variety of courses.
“We believe this course, which is one of thousands offered at our university, will benefit students who are interested in developing a deeper understanding of race issues. The course is a challenge and response to racism of all kinds,” read the university statement.
Murphy also questioned the university’s decision to have Sajnani teach the course.
“Even more troubling, the course is taught by a self-described ‘international radical’ professor whose views are a slap in the face to the taxpayers who are expected to pay for this garbage,” said Murphy.
In his statement, he referred to Sajnani’s controversial tweets on topics such as police brutality and the Ku Klux Klan.
Murphy was joined in his criticism by Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke, who wrote on Twitter, “This is racism against white people. ALL racism is wrong.”
The professor is standing by his class and continues to share messages of support on his Twitter page.
Former Trump Campaign Official Wants Obama To Die From Mad Cow Disease, First Lady To ‘Return To Being A Male’
“Good day haters! Keep fueling me with your Tomfoolery. The angrier whites are about interrogating their identity the greater is the need for it,” he stated on Twitter. “My only complaint about this course is that I already graduated from the UW and can’t take it,” one person posted.
The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.
One Comment
“The Problem With Whiteness”? Oh really? Just who do you sniveling rats think brought this world into the technological 21st Century. It certainly was not native South Americans, Australian Aboriginals, Black Africans, South East Asians, nor even the Japanese or Chinese.
IT WAS THE WHITE MAN YOU FRIGGIN MORONS.
I suggest that if anyone has a problem with white America, you are welcome to go back to your homeland, or wherever in the hell you came from. In fact take a good look at where you came from. Do the idiots taking this course actually believe they would have it better in that homeland or better here?
These types of courses exactly what is mean by the phrase; “THE TAIL WAGGING THE DOG”
Total Non-White ethnic groups amount to only 35.3% of the total population of the USA, and guess who commits the most crime per capita, Blacks and Hispanics. DUH ! IE: You want a larger piece of the pie than your demographics would warrant and if you can’t earn it you believe you can guilt us into just handing it over because you believe you are deserving.
Maybe they should actually create a course in and about REALITY !!!
Pull the money…or create a courses giving due course to the “problems” of other ethnic groups…lol, you just know how far that would get
“Professor D” is as black as Rachel Dalziel. He could pass for her brother. LOL
There is s a simple solution to this situation–offer similarly named courses associated with other identity groups. Suddenly the racism inherent in such constructs will be obvious, even to university administrators.
Absolutely. As part of the curriculum, offer “Rate of Dependency on Government Assistance and Crime Rates by Race/Ethnicity in America”. People will go through the roof. I have no issue with students studying the “Problem with Whiteness” as a means of blaming societal and culture problems on another group as long as it is balanced out with a fact based study of what those societal and cultural problems are for which they seek to assign blame.
It is very important to teach racism, it does not come naturally. For example, I saw this in a political video; and it starts out with the line that “America has never been great for someone who is not white.” This is exactly how to perpetuate the hate. If this university wants to be fair they will have to teach a course on white supremacy as well and then stand back and watch the fun!
What you are referring to is ‘disparities’ between racial groups. Disparities are not necessarily a result of racism. Disparities may also be the result of cultural problems within groups that prevent them from achieving economic success at the same rate as other groups. Not that they can’t achieve economic success at the same rate but why they don’t. It’s convenient to blame others but it will unnecessarily prolong the honest introspection and changes required to eliminate the disparities. Look no further than Asians who were the victims of severe racism in America but have since become America’s most successful racial group.
Libs are disgusting. Most probs are caused by blacks, illegals and muzlims. It’s the white man that created our amazing modern advanced civilization – a civilization that the whining hateful leftists seem to enjoy the fruits of so happily.
What a bunch of who-ha!!! How would people of color like us to now have a new course entitled ‘The problem with negroes & serious crime in AMerica’???? They would be outraged…Yet, they are only 15% of the population, and are 85% of the criminals in our jails! You wanna pick a fight..let’s go! THERE IS NO problem with whiteness…there IS a problem with idiot professors who are communists in disguise & want to ‘divide’ our great nation! Idiots. These people who are prejudiced (towards anyone) should be fired immediately!!! Blacks & other people of color would NOT stand or a course on single black women & the failure of black fathers in supporting their sperm outcomes! Ridiculous. Stop hating if you don’t want the same in return!
Typical leftists double standard – racism is OK only if it is directed against a group they don’t want to patronize and protect. It’s OK for blacks to hate whites or asians, but not the other way. The hate between hispanics and blacks and native Americans is ignored.
Obama recently said that Trump played to the angry White male. He’s partially right. I’m white and male, but I’m not angry. I’m tired and fed up. I’m tired of being told that I’m the problem and that I need to be more sympathetic to black people and their issues. I’m tired of seeing black on black crime, day after day and being told that somehow its white people’s fault. I’m tired of hearing excuses of why black people are succeeding. I’m tired of hearing that my America is the cause of the world’s problems. I’m tired of the media’s lies. I’m tired of being told that all of America’s problems are because of white people. It’s time black people took a step back and take a look at their own culture. Examine why black on black crime is so rampant. Examine why after more than 50 years since the civil rights movement, black people aren’t any better off now than they were then. Maybe, just maybe, they are the problem that only they can resolve. I want to see black people succeed. I actually do. I could not care any less than I do now about what someone’s skin color is, their nationality, or their gender. If you work, pay your taxes and mind your own business, you will be well received by me. But I can tell you this, I’m not the problem.
Imagine a course entitled “The Failure of Blackness”…
Craziness, sheer craziness. Something is wrong with their brains. Seriously.
Madison WI – worst of the worst.
Parents paying upwards of 50K/yr to have their children ruined for life. Progressive Higher education is not “part” of the problem it IS THE PROBLEM.
We are all the same color on the inside.
That would be a worthy course but blaming whitey has to end. This is an asinine rabble rousing course promoting reverse racism. I was taught to judge a person by the content of their character and not the color of their skin; because my white Mom and Dad were big Dr. Martin Luther King jr. fans.
In the spirit of fairness, the University might also offer courses on the problem with all other races. I’m sure The Problem With Blackness or the Problem With Hispanics would go over like gangbusters. That public monies are expended on hiring professors to teach this claptrap is infuriating.
Real prob with whiteness is indulging nonsense in misplaced sensitivity to flimflammers like the learned “perfessa”
The ridiculousness of this course defies all common sense. This is just liberal self loathing that doesn’t make things better. Martin Luther King Jr. should be spinning in his grave. This is not what he fought for. It’s hard to wrap my head around the stupidity that has been rising up since Nov. 8th. God help us.
Oh please leave this course and professor alone to do their business. How else can we commit suicide as a race of white people unless we continue to foster and encourage those that will someday exterminate us. We deserve it. Look at what a waste of human skin we are as caucasians. If only we had contributed something worthwhile to the human race, if only we had built a great nation for all to enjoy, if only we had………………. wouldn’t matter. We are white. That evil cannot be overcome. Kill us all. Have the world you morally righteous colored people.
don’t ask……defund them….period.
Anti-white hatred 101
The vile vulgar and violent left must be eradicated
No need for a course anywhere on “The Problem With Negroness.”
We see it every day.
Every university instructor at every level who teaches every and any kind of collectivism should be thrown into the street immediately. Enough of having our children educated by communists and their ilk!
Great! So of naturally logic dictates that there will now be a “Problem of Islamism” course to educate on the racism of Islam. No. Oops, sorry, my bad. Forgot, colleges are only anti white/Judeo-Christian/males. Silly me.
Defund this Nazi ideology pushing school…anti-white is just the new anti-Semite.
And just how can we be Americans when this trash is being peddled?
E Plurabis Unum… try that for size.
pull all fed state funds from these pro communist schools what about the alumnus do they know or support this also put their money into better professors and courses