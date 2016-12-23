Not The Best Of Weeks For Governor Christie

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – This week was one that New Jersey Governor Chris Christie would probably like to forget.

For starters, Christie can probably say goodbye to any hopes for a book deal prior to leaving office. The Assembly never voted on the relaxation of ethics law, which was paired with pay raises for judges, prosecutors and legislative staff.

Given Democratic legislative leaders tied the ideas together in one bill and tried to rush it through in a week, Rider University Political Science Professor Ben Dworkin wasn’t surprised they got nowhere:

“Being a lame duck governor like Chris Christie with a 19-percent approval rating means you are going to be as weak as you probably could be,” he tells KYW Newsradio.

Christie Blames ‘Haters’ For Sinking Bill That Would Have Allowed His Book

It didn’t help that there was also a push to allow towns to bypass newspapers to post legal notices online, a move those newspapers labeled “Christie’s revenge” given his general disdain for the media. That was also put on hold.

“I think the book deal is certainly dead for now,” Dworkin added. “The legislative and judicial increases is something that is worthy of discussion.”

That’ll probably happen, he thinks, after Christie leaves office in a little more than a year. There could be a compromise on the legal notices bill, which was vigorously opposed by the state Press Association.