Gov. Christie Blames ‘Haters’ For Sinking Bill That Would Have Allowed His Book

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says “haters” led to the failure of a legislative attempt to let him profit from a book while raising the pay of some state workers.
Christie said on his monthly “Ask the Governor” radio show Thursday that he’ll instead write a book after his term ends in a year.
Legislation on the pay raises and book deal and a separate measure to allow government agencies to stop publishing legal notices in the state’s newspapers did not come up for final votes Monday after intense backlash.
Donald Trump: U.S. ‘Must Greatly Strengthen’ Nuclear Capability
Democratic legislative leaders said the pay raise measure won’t be reconsidered. But lawmakers said they’ll reconsider the newspaper measure in 2017.
The Republican governor attacked the corporate owners of most of the state’s newspapers as “special interests feeding like pigs at the government trough.”
(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)