FBI In Philadelphia Responds To Reported ISIS Holiday Threats

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The FBI office in Philadelphia issued a brief statement in response to ISIS threats to churches and other holiday events.
Feds Warn ISIS Sympathizers ‘Continue Aspirational Calls For Attacks’ On Churches, Holiday Gatherings
The prepared statement says it is aware of the recent link published online which urges attacks against churches in the United States.
It says the FBI is working closely with federal, state and local law enforcement should there be any potential threat to public safety.
The FBI is also asking citizens to maintain awareness of their surroundings and report anything suspicious to police.