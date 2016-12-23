Track Santa's Journey Around The World!

Feds Warn ISIS Sympathizers ‘Continue Aspirational Calls For Attacks’ On Churches, Holiday Gatherings

December 23, 2016 2:52 PM
Filed Under: FBI, Homeland Security, ISIS

By Evan Perez and Shimon Prokupecz

WASHINGTON (CBS) — Federal authorities warned Friday that Islamic State of Iraq and Syria sympathizers “continue aspirational calls for attacks on holiday gatherings, including targeting churches.”

The bulletin was issued by the FBI and Department of Homeland Security and issued to law enforcement agencies and private security companies around the U.S.

There are no known specific, credible threats, U.S. law enforcement officials say. The bulletin was issued out of an abundance of caution given the public nature of the posted threats and the holiday season.

The bulletin was sent Friday to law enforcement after pro-ISIS websites had published a publicly-available list of churches in the United States.

The bulletin also describes the different signs of suspicious activity law enforcement should be aware of.

In the past, public threats by ISIS supporters have focused on military and law enforcement targets. The more recent threats have expanded to include the type of attacks we saw in Berlin, Nice, France, and Columbus, Ohio.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Troy Dynes says:
    December 24, 2016 at 6:39 am

    They’re not a threat if we don’t allow them within our borders. But obama has purposely let the enemy inside.

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. LL (@llabrecque) says:
    December 24, 2016 at 1:30 am

    thank God Trump will soon be in charge.

    Reply | Report comment
  3. Vox Veritas says:
    December 24, 2016 at 1:01 am

    Obama promised that when the Islamic terrorists shifted “the political winds…in an ugly direction” that he would be with the Muslims.

    Promise kept!

    Reply | Report comment
  4. Ronald G Miner Jr says:
    December 23, 2016 at 11:56 pm

    I swear to my God…if any of these subhumans hurts my family I will hunt the family members of those who allowed them into our midst…

    Reply | Report comment
  5. MH Thomas says:
    December 23, 2016 at 11:46 pm

    Soon. Very soon, you subhuman murderers, your time will be over.

    Reply | Report comment
  6. Chuck Holz says:
    December 23, 2016 at 11:19 pm

    If any American Life is lost or injured the blame will be solely on the heads of Obama & Democrat / Socialists.

    Reply | Report comment
  7. Dennis Smith says:
    December 23, 2016 at 10:48 pm

    It’s not a sin to carry your weapon concealed into a church.I am.

    Reply | Report comment
  8. Gary Lapple says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:36 pm

    Nuke Mecca if they so much as set off a firecracker.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. William D Goodman says:
      December 23, 2016 at 10:35 pm

      Yup. Perhaps the suits at church headquarters should pray for modern-day revelation that results in a fatwa against jihad. That should work.

      Reply | Report comment
  9. Teddy Novak says:
    December 23, 2016 at 8:45 pm

    And Obama wants to import still more of these subhumans to slaughter us. January 20 can’t come soon enough to wipe and flush.
    zazzle.com/FirstPrinciples?rf=238518351914519699

    Reply | Report comment
  10. Scott D (@desselle0010) says:
    December 23, 2016 at 8:28 pm

    So Obama’s Muslim outreach is not working?? Who know!!

    Reply | Report comment
  11. Paul Folbrecht says:
    December 23, 2016 at 7:56 pm

    Concealed carry holders – always make sure to carry to church!

    I have my weapon every Sunday at Mass. I’ve skipped a few, but I never will again.

    Reply | Report comment
  12. Common Ground says:
    December 23, 2016 at 7:49 pm

    …these people (who have a pathological hatred of Christianity, come to these Christian countries, as they know that Christianity is a silly, pansy and forgiving religion! Just go to their countries, and see if you would get the same treatment?

    Reply | Report comment
  13. Jeff Hall says:
    December 23, 2016 at 6:38 pm

    Obama’s best buds

    Reply | Report comment
  14. Robert Hartley says:
    December 23, 2016 at 6:15 pm

    The “Religion of Pieces” to visit your neighborhood thanks to your Faux President-in-Chief.

    Reply | Report comment
  15. Ethel Weiss says:
    December 23, 2016 at 6:02 pm

    stuff your caliphate up your ass – Trump is going to kill you all

    Reply | Report comment
  16. Jane Smith says:
    December 23, 2016 at 5:56 pm

    They show up in some of the churches I know they’ll be facing armed security who WILL shoot them if they threaten anyone. Churches are arming to protect their parishioners.

    Reply | Report comment
  17. Dave Park says:
    December 23, 2016 at 5:35 pm

    “There are no known specific, credible threats,” But the government’s butt is covered

    Reply | Report comment
  18. Laquisha Reynolds says:
    December 23, 2016 at 5:28 pm

    Hope they are churches that get money to bring them here and infest our towns.

    Reply | Report comment
  19. Steve Grant says:
    December 23, 2016 at 5:27 pm

    Hopefully, the FBI will put more effort into this, than they did on the old bag’s email scandal.

    Reply | Report comment
  20. Bruce Johnson says:
    December 23, 2016 at 4:50 pm

    hopefully happens in NYC, nobody will care

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Ethel Weiss says:
      December 23, 2016 at 5:58 pm

      Please remove your brains from your ass.

      Reply | Report comment
  21. Jeff Friedman says:
    December 23, 2016 at 4:37 pm

    And where is OUR little terrorist leader??

    Reply | Report comment
  22. DesertLuvr (@Roberta13971764) says:
    December 23, 2016 at 4:31 pm

    Let’s see, rather than publish the list of churches that could be hit, as it would scare the hell out of people, we’d rather keep quiet and see who gets slaughtered. Hmmm

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Kerry (@kerryonn) says:
      December 23, 2016 at 5:04 pm

      hmmm, why wouldn’t an FBI bulletin read 100% of all terrorist immigration has been halted? Instead of the FBI has imported 40 million terrorists to attack your churches…

      Reply | Report comment
  23. Gary O'Neal says:
    December 23, 2016 at 4:27 pm

    Then why does the current and soon to be outgoing president insist on bringing in MORE of these people? He may be shielded by the Secret Service but the rest of us certainly are not.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Kerry (@kerryonn) says:
      December 23, 2016 at 5:06 pm

      Well, the FBI cannot report that their terrorists are going to attack your churches if the FBI doesn’t have any terrorists… now can they.

      Reply | Report comment
  24. Deplorable Diane (@snowcloud79) says:
    December 23, 2016 at 4:27 pm

    Hey, ISIS, Americans, for the most part, aren’t like Europeans. We shoot back and love our firearms. Bring it on.

    Reply | Report comment
  25. DesertLuvr (@Roberta13971764) says:
    December 23, 2016 at 4:27 pm

    Let’s see…..can’t release the actual church list as it may cause unwarranted concern. Better to let church goers get slaughtered if it turns out to be true. Hmm…..

    Reply | Report comment
  26. Thom Covenant says:
    December 23, 2016 at 4:21 pm

    Please update the story with the actual bulletin. If it was provided to private security companies and …”The bulletin was issued out of an abundance of caution given the public nature of the posted threats and the holiday season” it should be easily accessible by the affected public. Also, please expand on this list of churches and who publishes it. I’m sure congregants would be interested to know if their church is on it.

    Reply | Report comment
  27. Daniel Olson says:
    December 23, 2016 at 4:20 pm

    Best reason for having conceal carry laws in your states.

    Reply | Report comment
  28. Jason Whittington says:
    December 23, 2016 at 4:19 pm

    Y’all are more than welcomed to our little family get together. Granted, we may be unwrapping firearms…

    Reply | Report comment
  29. Kelley Eidem says:
    December 23, 2016 at 4:16 pm

    Another website said that ISIS listed thousand of churches by name, although the website would not reveal their names. Sounds pretty specific to me, despite what the low credibility FBI claims.

    Reply | Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

2016 Guide To Holiday Mall Hours
Best Restaurants In Philly Open On Christmas

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia