Feds Warn ISIS Sympathizers ‘Continue Aspirational Calls For Attacks’ On Churches, Holiday Gatherings

By Evan Perez and Shimon Prokupecz
WASHINGTON (CBS) — Federal authorities warned Friday that Islamic State of Iraq and Syria sympathizers “continue aspirational calls for attacks on holiday gatherings, including targeting churches.”
The bulletin was issued by the FBI and Department of Homeland Security and issued to law enforcement agencies and private security companies around the U.S.
There are no known specific, credible threats, U.S. law enforcement officials say. The bulletin was issued out of an abundance of caution given the public nature of the posted threats and the holiday season.
The bulletin was sent Friday to law enforcement after pro-ISIS websites had published a publicly-available list of churches in the United States.
The bulletin also describes the different signs of suspicious activity law enforcement should be aware of.
In the past, public threats by ISIS supporters have focused on military and law enforcement targets. The more recent threats have expanded to include the type of attacks we saw in Berlin, Nice, France, and Columbus, Ohio.
One Comment
They’re not a threat if we don’t allow them within our borders. But obama has purposely let the enemy inside.
thank God Trump will soon be in charge.
Obama promised that when the Islamic terrorists shifted “the political winds…in an ugly direction” that he would be with the Muslims.
Promise kept!
I swear to my God…if any of these subhumans hurts my family I will hunt the family members of those who allowed them into our midst…
Soon. Very soon, you subhuman murderers, your time will be over.
If any American Life is lost or injured the blame will be solely on the heads of Obama & Democrat / Socialists.
It’s not a sin to carry your weapon concealed into a church.I am.
Nuke Mecca if they so much as set off a firecracker.
Yup. Perhaps the suits at church headquarters should pray for modern-day revelation that results in a fatwa against jihad. That should work.
And Obama wants to import still more of these subhumans to slaughter us. January 20 can’t come soon enough to wipe and flush.
zazzle.com/FirstPrinciples?rf=238518351914519699
So Obama’s Muslim outreach is not working?? Who know!!
Concealed carry holders – always make sure to carry to church!
I have my weapon every Sunday at Mass. I’ve skipped a few, but I never will again.
…these people (who have a pathological hatred of Christianity, come to these Christian countries, as they know that Christianity is a silly, pansy and forgiving religion! Just go to their countries, and see if you would get the same treatment?
Obama’s best buds
The “Religion of Pieces” to visit your neighborhood thanks to your Faux President-in-Chief.
stuff your caliphate up your ass – Trump is going to kill you all
They show up in some of the churches I know they’ll be facing armed security who WILL shoot them if they threaten anyone. Churches are arming to protect their parishioners.
“There are no known specific, credible threats,” But the government’s butt is covered
Hope they are churches that get money to bring them here and infest our towns.
Hopefully, the FBI will put more effort into this, than they did on the old bag’s email scandal.
hopefully happens in NYC, nobody will care
Please remove your brains from your ass.
And where is OUR little terrorist leader??
Let’s see, rather than publish the list of churches that could be hit, as it would scare the hell out of people, we’d rather keep quiet and see who gets slaughtered. Hmmm
hmmm, why wouldn’t an FBI bulletin read 100% of all terrorist immigration has been halted? Instead of the FBI has imported 40 million terrorists to attack your churches…
Then why does the current and soon to be outgoing president insist on bringing in MORE of these people? He may be shielded by the Secret Service but the rest of us certainly are not.
Well, the FBI cannot report that their terrorists are going to attack your churches if the FBI doesn’t have any terrorists… now can they.
Hey, ISIS, Americans, for the most part, aren’t like Europeans. We shoot back and love our firearms. Bring it on.
Let’s see…..can’t release the actual church list as it may cause unwarranted concern. Better to let church goers get slaughtered if it turns out to be true. Hmm…..
Please update the story with the actual bulletin. If it was provided to private security companies and …”The bulletin was issued out of an abundance of caution given the public nature of the posted threats and the holiday season” it should be easily accessible by the affected public. Also, please expand on this list of churches and who publishes it. I’m sure congregants would be interested to know if their church is on it.
Best reason for having conceal carry laws in your states.
Y’all are more than welcomed to our little family get together. Granted, we may be unwrapping firearms…
Another website said that ISIS listed thousand of churches by name, although the website would not reveal their names. Sounds pretty specific to me, despite what the low credibility FBI claims.