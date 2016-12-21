Temple, Wake Forest Donating Military Bowl Tickets To Veterans

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temple and Wake Forest are getting set to square off in the Military Bowl on December 27 at 3:30 p.m., and they are making it easier for veterans to join them.
Both schools are donating tickets to the game so that veterans and their families will be able to catch the game free of charge.
Demonstrators Block Intersection On Temple Campus To Protest Proposed Football Stadium
“It is apparent that both of these universities and their teams believe in the Bowl’s mission to honor and support our nation’s Armed Forces. We are excited that this very generous gesture will allow more veterans to enjoy the game,” said Steve Beck, the President and Executive Director of the Military Bowl.
The Military Bowl will be played at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.