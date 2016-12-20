Demonstrators Block Intersection On Temple Campus To Protest Proposed Football Stadium

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Protesters are demonstrating against Temple University’s proposed stadium by blocking an intersection on campus.
Temple University Police say protesters blocked the intersection at Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore, but traffic is now moving through the intersection.
Protesters held a sign that read “Down With The Stadium.”
Many North Philadelphia residents have been opposed to the university building a football stadium on campus.
According to the school, money needed for the 35,000 seat stadium, if built, would come from fundraising and other sources. Adding the stadium will save the school money in the long run.
Right now, Temple pays $3 million a year to use Lincoln Financial Field for home games. Students say that reality is also inconvenient.
Philadelphia’s City Council would ultimately have to approve the proposal, but has said neighbors must be considered and consulted. At this point, it is still unclear what compromise will be reached.
