Philadelphia Girl Gets Chance To Sing For Patti LaBelle While Christmas Shopping

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — How many of us would have the courage to sing in front of one of the biggest names in music history? One young Philadelphia girl did on Wednesday.
Rachel got the chance of a lifetime while Christmas Shopping at the Blue Mercury in Suburban Square with her mother and sister.
Julie George Gopalani was there with her daughters, Rachel and Laila, for some Christmas shopping when she noticed a familiar face in the isle next to her. It was Philly’s own Pattie LaBelle.
Gopalani says she was star struck, but that didn’t keep her from introducing her daughter Rachel, an aspiring singer.
“How often do you get to introduce your daughter to one of the biggest stars around,” Gopalani said. Upon hearing that she sings, LaBelle asked Rachel to sing for her right there on the spot.
Rachel stepped up to the plate and belted out a little opera.
LaBelle, told Rachel, she was blessed with a lovely voice and to never stop doing what she loves.