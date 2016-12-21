NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Philadelphia Girl Gets Chance To Sing For Patti LaBelle While Christmas Shopping

December 21, 2016 11:33 PM
Filed Under: Patti LaBelle

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — How many of us would have the courage to sing in front of one of the biggest names in music history? One young Philadelphia girl did on Wednesday.

Rachel got the chance of a lifetime while Christmas Shopping at the Blue Mercury in Suburban Square with her mother and sister.

Julie George Gopalani was there with her daughters, Rachel and Laila, for some Christmas shopping when she noticed a familiar face in the isle next to her. It was Philly’s own Pattie LaBelle.

Couple Tracks Down And Recovers Christmas Gift Stolen From Their Porch

Gopalani says she was star struck, but that didn’t keep her from introducing her daughter Rachel, an aspiring singer.

“How often do you get to introduce your daughter to one of the biggest stars around,” Gopalani said. Upon hearing that she sings, LaBelle asked Rachel to sing for her right there on the spot.

Rachel stepped up to the plate and belted out a little opera.

LaBelle, told Rachel, she was blessed with a lovely voice and to never stop doing what she loves.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

2016 Guide To Holiday Mall Hours
Best Restaurants In Philly Open On Christmas

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia