Couple Tracks Down And Recovers Christmas Gift Stolen From Their Porch

By David Schuman

LAS VEGAS (CNN) — A valley family’s cameras were rolling when a woman swiped a package off their doorstep.

But unlike so many cases we’ve seen, the couple refused to be victims, pulling off a sting operation to track down the woman they say stole their Christmas gifts.

Zakk and Stefani Morris’s security cameras caught a blonde woman taking a package from their porch Thursday near Smoke Ranch Road and Michael Way. She took a pair of sneakers Zakk had ordered.

Then they thought they saw their stolen pair of shoes listed for sale online. The couple pretended to be interested buyers and arranged a meeting with the seller.

Once they saw the seller was the woman in the security footage, they texted her saying police were on the way.

“If you’re innocent, you have nothing to worry about,” Zakk Morris said he told her. “If you’re guilty, unfortunately, I’m going to press charges.”

Morris says it wasn’t about the pair of shoes. He says he was more mad that she had invaded his privacy.

The texting strategy worked, and she surrendered the shoes.

“You’re stealing from your neighbor at the end of the day,” Morris said. “Even though I might not live next to you, you’re still supposed to look out for the people around you.”

The couple says the woman had 40 to 50 other brand new items posted for sale online, leading them to believe she’s a serial thief. They’ve given her phone number, address and the security video to police.

