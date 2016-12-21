Nerlens Noel On Standing Ovation From Fans: ‘I Got The Chills’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nerlens Noel has been getting the short end of the stick lately.

Noel, who missed the first 23 games of the season with a left-knee injury, is finally healthy. But with Joel Embiid and Jahlil Okafor also on the roster, he’s still not playing.

After Saturday’s game against the Lakers, Noel voiced his displeasure for playing just eight minutes. This week, Sixers GM Bryan Colangelo addressed the situation, blaming the “logjam” at center on Sam Hinkie.

On Tuesday night, Noel entered the game against the Pelicans in the third quarter and received a standing ovation from the fans at the Wells Fargo Center.

Nerlens Noel gets a very warm welcome as he checks into the game for the first time. #SixersTalk pic.twitter.com/Wtg7B2WlwA — CSN Philly (@CSNPhilly) December 21, 2016

“I just really want to thank the fans for all their support of me through thick and thin this whole process and these last four years period,” Noel said after the game. “That meant a lot to me and it’s something I’m very appreciative of.

“I got the chills and then I was right back in it. I definitely felt the fans’ presence when I entered the game and they got me going, especially and knocked off all those little nerves of just sitting most of the game. I was able to go in there and do my thing. Like I said, I just love the fans.”

Noel was 2-2 with four points and three rebounds in seven minutes of work.

Embiid called Noel his “best friend on the team” and hopes that the two can play together at some point.