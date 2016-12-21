NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

PA Wildlife Rehab Gives Injured Swan Heartwarming Holiday Homecoming

December 21, 2016 4:28 PM By Ray Boyd

CHALFONT, Pa. (CBS) — Reunited and it feels so good.

That has to be the sentiment of a particular swan who was reunited with his mate after an attack and subsequent rehab effort.

Aark Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center shared the heartwarming video of the reuniting of the pair and broke down the story of how this moment came to be.

The center said that one of the mute swans living near an area retirement community was attacked. It suffered several injuries to its neck and one of its wings.

A pair of staff members there were able to lure the swan, who had blood stains across his neck and wing, and take him to Aark to be treated. Aark was not certain that the injured bird would even be able to properly swallow food or water as a result of the injuries.

108-Year-Old WWII Vet Who Met Obama Dies With Santa At Bedside

After staying at Aark for weeks recovering, the swan was picked up by the same two men who lured him from the water. They took him back to the retirement community and reunited him with his mate, making for one of the most touching videos you’ll ever see.

One lucky swan is home for the holidays.

More from Ray Boyd
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

2016 Guide To Holiday Mall Hours
Best Restaurants In Philly Open On Christmas

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia