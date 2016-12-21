PA Wildlife Rehab Gives Injured Swan Heartwarming Holiday Homecoming

CHALFONT, Pa. (CBS) — Reunited and it feels so good.

That has to be the sentiment of a particular swan who was reunited with his mate after an attack and subsequent rehab effort.

Aark Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center shared the heartwarming video of the reuniting of the pair and broke down the story of how this moment came to be.

The center said that one of the mute swans living near an area retirement community was attacked. It suffered several injuries to its neck and one of its wings.

A pair of staff members there were able to lure the swan, who had blood stains across his neck and wing, and take him to Aark to be treated. Aark was not certain that the injured bird would even be able to properly swallow food or water as a result of the injuries.

After staying at Aark for weeks recovering, the swan was picked up by the same two men who lured him from the water. They took him back to the retirement community and reunited him with his mate, making for one of the most touching videos you’ll ever see.

One lucky swan is home for the holidays.