108-Year-Old WWII Vet Who Met Obama Dies With Santa At Bedside

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)— One of the oldest World War II veterans, who met President Obama last month has died at his home with Santa by his side.

William A. Mohr, 108, of Hatboro, Pennsylvania passed away Sunday of natural causes.

He was surrounded by his loving family, his caregivers, an Irish priest from his family’s home town and Santa, who visited him at the hospital during his final hours.

Mohr was born in Philadelphia in 1908 and went on to join the Army in 1940.

In November of 2016, the Pennsylvania native made national headiness when he was invited to be a guest at the 2016 Veterans Day Breakfast at the White House.

It was an experience of a lifetime for Mohr, who was greeted by President Obama and other dignitaries.

“Meeting a sitting President was the fulfillment of a lifelong dream for our father, who was a true patriot. We would like to thank all the veterans who supported my dad in his final days,” said Mohr’s family. “Greatest thanks go to his team of caregivers who would never leave his side. They made his life and his final days so joyful.” His daughter Jodie added, “My dad was an inspiration to all who knew him. A few moments in his presence would melt your heart. Always a smile; always a kind word.”

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Veterans of Foreign Wars Foundation, 406 West 34th Street, Kansas City, MO 64111. To donate online visit http://www.vfwfoundation.org/