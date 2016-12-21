NJ Air Force Base To Host Largest Military Solar Installation In Northeast

MCGUIRE AFB, N.J. (CBS) — A 98-acre stretch of land at Joint-Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst will become home to the largest military solar installation in the Northeast, housing more than 50,000 solar panels.

“Solar power is one of the most efficient and affordable energy alternatives available today,” said Brigadier General Michael Cunniff.

The Air Force teamed up with Starwood Energy on the solar project which is expected to produce enough renewable energy to power 2,500 homes.

“It really is a great example I think of a private public partnership where everyone has something to win,” said Brad Nordholm of Starwood Energy.

In return for housing the solar panels on this military property, the Air Force will get $250,000 per year for the next 40 years to reinvest in energy resilience.

“This is a great example of a cleaner, more resilient project and we’re going to be doing more of them,” said Miranda Ballentine.