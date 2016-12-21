Pennsylvania Driver’s License No Longer Valid For Airplane Travel In 2018

WASHINGTON (CBS) — Traveling by plane is about to get more complicated for Pennsylvania residents as state-issued driver’s licenses or ID cards will no longer be acceptable identification to get through airport security in 2018.

The Department of Homeland Security announced that the Transportation Security Administration will start enforcing REAL ID requirements at federally regulated commercial airports on Jan. 22, 2018.

But those requirements will take effect even sooner at other federal agencies.

As of Dec. 21, 2016, only 25 states/territories, including Delaware, were REAL-ID compliant, which amounts to less than half of the U.S. states/territories.

Seventeen of them, including New Jersey, have been granted an extension for compliance, giving them until Oct. 10, 2017 to make the necessary changes.

Four others have limited extensions good through June 6, 2017.

Pennsylvania is among the list of six remaining states that did not receive an extension for 2017, which means starting Jan. 30, state-issued IDs will not be accepted at federal agencies and nuclear power plants.

REAL ID requirements have already started to be enforced in Minnesota, Missouri and Washington. They did not receive an extension for 2016 or 2017.

Guam’s IDs will be accepted through at least Jan. 29, 2017 while their extension is being reviewed.

According to DHS, the new REAL ID requirements come from an act passed by Congress in 2005 to ensure that state-issued IDs are more secure.

So what does this mean for Pennsylvania residents with 2018 travel plans?

Those airline passengers will have to bring an alternate form of identification with them such as a passport, military ID or permanent resident card.

Others states may be able to use State Enhanced Driver’s Licenses if issued in their state.

A complete list of accepted documents can be found at tsa.gov.