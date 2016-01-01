CBS3 Toy Fest

CBS 3 KICKS OFF 28TH ANNUAL ‘TOY FEST’ CAMPAIGN FOR AREA KIDS

Drive wraps up Tuesday, December 20th with daylong toy drop-off

CBS 3 will launch its 28th annual Toy Fest toy drive on Monday, November 28th, benefiting children in need this holiday season. The Philly POPS Festival Brass will be live again on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. to kick-off this year’s campaign along with representatives of the organizations that will benefit from the campaign – the Salvation Army, the USO and the Boys and Girls Club of Camden County.

All six of the CBS RADIO stations in the market – KYW Newsradio 1060, 98.1 WOGL, SportsRadio 94WIP, Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, 92.5XTU and 96.5 AMP Radio will also join in the holiday tradition by collecting toys at their studios, participating in campaign events and promoting the drive on air.

The stations will be soliciting new, unwrapped toys for local children through public service announcements airing on all of the CBS stations through Tuesday, December 20th when the stations wrap up the campaign with an all-day drive through drop-off at the CBS Broadcast Center, 1555 Hamilton Street in Philadelphia. One of the longest-running TV public service campaigns in the region, Toy Fest has provided toys for more than 100,000 children in need over the years.

Toys will also be collected at numerous locations throughout the Delaware Valley, including several tree lighting ceremonies. On Friday, November 25th, Vittoria Woodill will host the Cooper River Park Tree Lighting Ceremony in Camden County while Meteorologist Kate Bilo will be at the Rittenhouse Square Holiday Lighting in Philadelphia on Tuesday, November 29th. Woodill will also host the Passyunk Avenue Tree Lighting in South Philadelphia on Thursday, December 1st and Meisha Johnson will wrap up the week with the South Street Headhouse Tree Lighting on Sunday, December 4th.

Toys can also be dropped off at the 92.5 XTU Toy Truck Parade at the Montgomery Mall on December 3rd and at the 96.5 AMP Let it Snow Show featuring The Chainsmokers, Mike Posner, and more at BB&T Pavilion on December 11th.

Wilmington University will host a special drop-off day on December 7th from Noon to 4 p.m. Toys can be dropped off at the Doberstein Admissions Center (DAC), New Castle Campus, 320 North DuPont Highway in New Castle, Delaware.

The Philly POPS will collect toys at the December 10th performance of its annual A Philly POPS Christmas at the Kimmel Center.

Also, The Philadelphia Eagles will participate by hosting a Toy Fest collection at the WIP Tailgate Zone on December 11th game against the Washington Redskins.

Toys can also be dropped off at the following locations throughout the campaign:

The CBS Broadcast Center at 1555 Hamilton Street in Philadelphia

98.1 WOGL, SportsRadio 94WIP and Talk Radio 1210 WPHT studios at 400 Market Street in Philadelphia

92.5XTU and 96.5 AMP Radio studios at 555 City Avenue in Bala Cynwyd, PA

Salvation Army locations at: 701 North Broad Street in Philadelphia, 915 Haddon Avenue in Camden, New Jersey or 400 North Orange Street in Wilmington, Delaware

The Franklin Institute at 222 North 20th Street in Philadelphia

Pennsylvania Ballet's performances of The Nutcracker at The Academy of Music in Philadelphia

Participating Ashley Furniture Home Store locations Click Here To View A List Of Locations

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa locations Click Here To View List Of Locations

All Doc Bresler's Cavity Busters locations

Individuals wishing to contribute can donate $10 to the cause by texting JOY to 41444. Message and data rates apply.

