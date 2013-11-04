PA Primary Day: DA's Race  | Win $5,000 For Voting  | Voter Resource Guide  | Online Voter Tools What's On The Ballot

Voter Resource Guide

November 4, 2013 10:56 AM

(credit: Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images)

Voting gives you a voice as an American citizen. It gives you the chance to be heard and choose who will run your community. Every voice matters, and every vote counts. Check out this guide that will help you find all the information you need to vote.If this is your first time voting, or you just want to freshen up on protocol, USA.gov provides a load of educational resources to help you learn about how elections work.

Registration

In order to vote, you must meet certain eligibility requirements and then register.

All states require that a person must be a U.S. citizen; however, other eligibility requirements differ between states.

Most states, including Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey, allow voter registration to be done by mail using the National Mail Voter Registration From. You can also register in person at state or local election officers, the department of motor vehicles, or other public offices.

Each state has its own voter registration deadline. Pennsylvania’s is 30 days before Election Day, New Jersey’s is 21 days before an election and Delaware’s is the fourth Saturday before a primary or general election and 10 days before a special election.

How To Vote

There are several ways to vote, including:

  • In Person: Going to the polling location to vote.
  • Absentee Ballot: If you cannot go to your polling location in person on Election Day.
  • You can apply for an absentee ballot.
  • Alternative Ballot: If a location has been deemed inaccessible for you because of disability reasons, you may use an alternative ballot.
  • Provisional Voting: If your eligibility to vote is in question, you may use a provisional ballot.

Also, fvap.gov provides absentee resources for any U.S. citizen and their family who is on active-duty for the Armed Forces, Merchant Marine, Public Health Service, NOAA, or is a citizen living outside the United States for work, school or other reasons and wants to vote.

Pennsylvania

Eligibility

To be eligible to vote in Pennsylvania, you must be:

  • A U.S. citizen for at least one month before a general, municipal, special or primary election.
  • A resident of Pennsylvania and the district you would like to vote for at least 30 days before a general, municipal, special or primary election.
  • Finally, you must be at least 18 years old on or before the next general, municipal, special or primary election.

For more on eligibility to vote in Pennsylvania, visit: www.votespa.com

For information on registering and confirming your registration in Pennsylvania, visit: www.votespa.com

Be Prepared

If you are a First-Time Voter, be sure to check what you will need to bring with you on Election Day. In addition to proper identification, you may also bring a list of candidates that will be on the ballot and a list of key issues or specific proposals that are on the ballot.

Not sure how the voting system works? No problem. Votespa.com provides demos so that you know what to expect before you arrive to vote.

Important Links

VotesPA: votespa.com
PA Voter Services: pavoterservices.state.pa.us
Absentee Ballot: www.votespa.com
Alternative Ballot: www.votespa.com
Provisional Ballot: www.votespa.com

Berks County

Where To Vote: www.pavoterservices.state.pa.us

Important Links:

Berks County Elections Home Page: www.co.berks.pa.us/elections
Useful Links: www.co.berks.pa.us/Dept/Elections/Pages/Links
Frequently Asked Questions: www.co.berks.pa.us/Dept/Elections/Pages/FAQs

Important Numbers:
Election Services
Berks County Services Center
633 Court Street, 1st Floor
Reading, PA 19601
Mon-Fri, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
610-478-6490

Volunteering:

For more information on volunteering, visit: www.co.berks.pa.us/Elections/PollworkersNeeded

Bucks County

Where To Vote: www.pavoterservices.state.pa.us

Important Links:
Elections: http://www.buckscounty.org/government/CommunityServices/BoardofElections/ImportantDates
Board Of Elections: http://www.buckscounty.org/government/CommunityServices/BoardofElections/
Polling Locations: http://www.buckscounty.org/government/CommunityServices/BoardofElections/PollingPlaces

Important Numbers:

Bucks County Board of Elections
55 E. Court Street
Doylestown, PA 18901
Board of Elections
Phone: 215-348-6154

Lower Bucks County
7321 New Falls Road
Levittown, PA 19055
Phone: 267-580-3500

Upper Bucks County
261 California Road
Quakertown PA 18951
Phone: 215-529-7250

Volunteering:

For information on volunteering visit: http://www.buckscounty.org/government/CommunityServices/BoardofElections/ElectionOfficials

Chester County

Where To Vote: www.pavoterservices.state.pa.us

Important Links:
Department Of Voter Services: www.chesco.org/election
Polling Locations: www.chesco.org/election

Important Numbers:
Mr. Jim Forsythe
Director, Chester Co. Voter Services
Government Services Ctr.
601 Westtown Rd., Ste. 150
PO Box 2747
West Chester, PA 19380-0990
610-344-6410

Volunteering:

For information on volunteering visit: www.chesco.org/election

Delaware County

Where To Vote: www.pavoterservices.state.pa.us

Important Links:
Election Bureau: www.co.delaware.pa.us/depts/election.html

Important Numbers:
Ms. Laureen Hagan
Chief Clerk/Director, Delaware Co.
201 W. Front St.
Government Center Bldg.
Media, PA 19063
610-891-4673

Lehigh County

Where To Vote: www.pavoterservices.state.pa.us

Important Links:
Voter Registration: www.lehighcounty.org/Departments/VoterRegistration
Frequently Asked Questions: www.lehighcounty.org/Departments/VoterRegistration/FAQ
Polling Locations: www.lehighcounty.org/Departments/VoterRegistration/PollingPlaces
Links Of Interest: www.lehighcounty.org/Departments/VoterRegistration/VoterLinksofInterest

Important Numbers:
Lehigh County Government Center
17 South Seventh Street
Allentown, PA 18101-2400
Business Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Phone: 610-782-3194

Volunteering:

For information on volunteering, visit: www.lehighcounty.org/Departments/VoterRegistration/PollWorker

Montgomery County

Where To Vote: www.pavoterservices.state.pa.us

Important Links:
Voter Services: voterservices.montcopa.org
Polling Locations: voterservices.montcopa.org/voterservices
Helpful Links: voterservices.montcopa.org/voterservices
Voter Registration: voterservices.montcopa.org/voterservices
Voting Machines: voterservices.montcopa.org/voterservices

Important Numbers:
Montgomery County Voter Services
One Montgomery Plaza Suite 602
425 Swede St.
Norristown, PA 19401
Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.
Voter Registration
610-278-3280
Election Board
610-278-3275

Volunteering:

For more information on volunteering, visit: http://www.montcopa.org/759/Pollworkers

Philadelphia County

Where To Vote: www.pavoterservices.state.pa.us

Important Links:
Election Home Page: www.philadelphiavotes.com
Voter Complaints, Questions or Issues (Committee of Seventy): www.seventy.org

Important Numbers:
District Attorney’s Election Fraud Task Force
215-686-9641, 9643 and 9644

The Committee of Seventy Election Hotline
1-855-SEVENTY

New Jersey

Eligibility

In order to register to vote in New Jersey you must be:

  • A U.S. citizen
  • At least 18-years-old by the next election
  • And, a resident of the county for 30 days before the election

For more information on eligibility, registration, and confirming your registration visit: www.njelections.org/voting-information.

Be Prepared

It is not mandatory that New Jersey residents bring an ID on Election Day, but there are some situations where an ID is necessary, so your best bet is to bring one just in case.

Also, New Jersey law prohibits voters from wearing campaign clothing to the polls.

Important Links

Division Of Elections: nj.gov/state/elections/index.html
Vote By Mail: nj.gov/state/elections/voting-information
Poll Worker Information: www.state.nj.us/elections/county-poll-worker-information.html
Division Of Elections Contact Information: nj.gov/state/elections/contact.html
Election Law Enforcement Commission: www.elec.state.nj.us

Atlantic County

Where To Vote: www.aclink.org/BoardOfElections/

Important Links:
Election Home Page: www.aclink.org/elections
Election Guide: www.aclink.org/elections/

Important Numbers:
Board of Elections
Historic Court House Complex
5903 Main Street
Mays Landing, NJ 08330
Office Hours: 8:30am-4:00pm
Phone: 609-645-5867
Fax: 609-645-5875

Volunteering:

For more information on volunteering, visit: nj.gov/state/elections

Burlington County

Where To Vote: www.co.burlington.nj.us

Important Links:
Election Board: www.co.burlington.nj.us
Voter Registration: www.co.burlington.nj.us

Important Numbers:
Board of Elections
49 Rancocas Road
Room G-22, P.O. Box 6000
Mount Holly, NJ 08060
Office Hours: 8:00am-4:00pm
Phone: 609-265-5062 / 5161
Fax: 609-265-3131

Volunteering:

For more information on volunteering, visit: nj.gov/state/elections or www.co.burlington.nj.us

Camden County

Where To Vote: www.camdencounty.com/government/voter-information

Important Links:
Board Of Elections: www.camdencounty.com/government
Voter Registration: www.camdencounty.com/government/voter-information

Important Numbers:
Board of Elections
Forrest Hall
509 Lakeland Road
Blackwood, NJ 08012
Phone: 856-401-8683
Fax: 856-401-8689

Volunteering:

For more information on volunteering, visit: nj.gov/state/elections

Cape May County

Where To Vote: voter.njsvrs.com

Important Links:
Board Of Elections: www.co.cape-may.nj.us

Important Numbers:
Board of Elections
10-12 Mechanic Street
P.O. Box 5000
Cape May Courthouse, NJ 08210-5000
Office Hours: 8:30 am – 4:30 pm
Phone: 609-465-1050
Fax: 609-465-1639

Volunteering:

For more information on volunteering, visit: nj.gov/state/elections or www.capemaycountygov.net

Cumberland County

Where To Vote: voter.njsvrs.com

Important Links:
Board Of Elections: www.co.cumberland.nj.us

Important Numbers:
Board of Elections
555 Shiloh Pike
Bridgeton, NJ 08302
Office Hours: 8:30am-4:00pm
Phone: 856-453-5801
Fax: 856-451-3172

Volunteering:

For more information on volunteering, visit: nj.gov/state/elections

Gloucester County

Where To Vote: www.co.gloucester.nj.us/depts

Important Links:
Superintendent Of Elections: www.co.gloucester.nj.us/depts
Voter Registration: www.co.gloucester.nj.us/registration

Important Numbers:
Board of Elections
PO Box 352
Woodbury, NJ 08096
Office Hours: 9:00am-4:30pm
Phone: 856-384-4500
Fax: 856-251-1647

Volunteering:

For more information on volunteering, visit: nj.gov/state/elections or www.co.gloucester.nj.us

Mercer County

Where To Vote: voter.njsvrs.com

Important Links:
Board Of Elections: http://www.state.nj.us/counties/mercer

Important Numbers:
Board of Elections
640 S. Broad Street
PO Box 8068
Trenton, NJ 08650
Office Hours: 8:00am-4:00pm
Phone: 609-989-6522
Fax: 609-278-2713

Volunteering:

For more information on volunteering, visit: nj.gov/state/elections

Ocean County

Where To Vote: voter.njsvrs.com

Important Links:
Board Of Elections: www.co.ocean.nj.us/electionboard
Voting Machines: www.co.ocean.nj.us/electionboard

Important Numbers:
Board of Elections
129 Hooper Avenue
P.O. Box 2006
Toms River, NJ 08754-2006
Phone: 732-929-2167
Fax: 732-506-5110

Volunteering:

For more information on volunteering, visit: nj.gov/state/elections or www.co.ocean.nj.us/electionboard

Salem County

Where To Vote: www.salemcountynj.gov

Important Links:
Election Board: www.salemcountynj.gov

Important Numbers:
Board of Elections
Fifth Street Complex 110 Fifth Street, Suite 1000
Salem, NJ 08079
Office Hours: 8:30am-4:30pm
Phone: 856-935-7510 ext. 8331, 8328, 8329, 8330
Fax: 856-935-6725

Volunteering:

For more information on volunteering, visit: nj.gov/state/elections

Delaware

Eligibility

In order to vote in Delaware you must be:

  • A U.S. citizen,
  • A resident of Delaware, proof is required,
  • 18-years-old,
  • And, mentally competent

For more information on eligibility, visit: www.elections.delaware.gov.

Important Links

Commissioner Of Elections: http://elections.delaware.gov/index.shtml
Register To Vote: elections.delaware.gov/services/voter/placestoregister
Absentee Ballot: elections.delaware.gov/voter/absenteeballot
Provisional Ballot: elections.delaware.gov/voter/provisional
Voter Information: elections.delaware.gov/services/voter/index
Frequently Asked Questions: http://elections.delaware.gov/faqs
Commissioner Of Elections Contact Information: elections.delaware.gov/locations

Kent County

Where To Vote: https://ivote.de.gov/

Important Links:
Department Of Elections: electionskc.delaware.gov

Important Numbers:
100 Enterprise Place
Suite 5
Dover DE 19904
Phone: 302-739-4498
Fax: 302-739-4515

Volunteering:

For more information on volunteering, visit: electionskc.delaware.gov

New Castle County

Where To Vote: https://ivote.de.gov/voterlogin.aspx

Important Links:
Department Of Elections: electionsncc.delaware.gov

Important Numbers:
Carvel State Office Building, 4th Floor
820 North French Street
Wilmington, DE 19801
Phone: 302-577-3464
FAX: 302-577-6545

Volunteering:

For more information on volunteering, visit: electionsncc.delaware.gov

For More Information About Elections:

https://www.seventy.org/

https://www.crowdpac.com/

