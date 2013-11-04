Voter Resource Guide

Voting gives you a voice as an American citizen. It gives you the chance to be heard and choose who will run your community. Every voice matters, and every vote counts. Check out this guide that will help you find all the information you need to vote.If this is your first time voting, or you just want to freshen up on protocol, USA.gov provides a load of educational resources to help you learn about how elections work.

Registration In order to vote, you must meet certain eligibility requirements and then register. All states require that a person must be a U.S. citizen; however, other eligibility requirements differ between states. Most states, including Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey, allow voter registration to be done by mail using the National Mail Voter Registration From. You can also register in person at state or local election officers, the department of motor vehicles, or other public offices. Each state has its own voter registration deadline. Pennsylvania’s is 30 days before Election Day, New Jersey’s is 21 days before an election and Delaware’s is the fourth Saturday before a primary or general election and 10 days before a special election.

How To Vote

There are several ways to vote, including: In Person: Going to the polling location to vote.

Absentee Ballot: If you cannot go to your polling location in person on Election Day.

You can apply for an absentee ballot.

Alternative Ballot: If a location has been deemed inaccessible for you because of disability reasons, you may use an alternative ballot.

Provisional Voting: If your eligibility to vote is in question, you may use a provisional ballot. Also, fvap.gov provides absentee resources for any U.S. citizen and their family who is on active-duty for the Armed Forces, Merchant Marine, Public Health Service, NOAA, or is a citizen living outside the United States for work, school or other reasons and wants to vote.

Pennsylvania Eligibility To be eligible to vote in Pennsylvania, you must be: A U.S. citizen for at least one month before a general, municipal, special or primary election.

A resident of Pennsylvania and the district you would like to vote for at least 30 days before a general, municipal, special or primary election.

Finally, you must be at least 18 years old on or before the next general, municipal, special or primary election. For more on eligibility to vote in Pennsylvania, visit: www.votespa.com For information on registering and confirming your registration in Pennsylvania, visit: www.votespa.com Be Prepared If you are a First-Time Voter, be sure to check what you will need to bring with you on Election Day. In addition to proper identification, you may also bring a list of candidates that will be on the ballot and a list of key issues or specific proposals that are on the ballot. Not sure how the voting system works? No problem. Votespa.com provides demos so that you know what to expect before you arrive to vote. Important Links VotesPA: votespa.com

PA Voter Services: pavoterservices.state.pa.us

Absentee Ballot: www.votespa.com

Alternative Ballot: www.votespa.com

Provisional Ballot: www.votespa.com

Berks County Where To Vote: www.pavoterservices.state.pa.us Important Links: Berks County Elections Home Page: www.co.berks.pa.us/elections

Useful Links: www.co.berks.pa.us/Dept/Elections/Pages/Links

Frequently Asked Questions: www.co.berks.pa.us/Dept/Elections/Pages/FAQs Important Numbers:

Election Services

Berks County Services Center

633 Court Street, 1st Floor

Reading, PA 19601

Mon-Fri, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

610-478-6490 Volunteering: For more information on volunteering, visit: www.co.berks.pa.us/Elections/PollworkersNeeded

Bucks County Where To Vote: www.pavoterservices.state.pa.us Important Links:

Elections: http://www.buckscounty.org/government/CommunityServices/BoardofElections/ImportantDates

Board Of Elections: http://www.buckscounty.org/government/CommunityServices/BoardofElections/

Polling Locations: http://www.buckscounty.org/government/CommunityServices/BoardofElections/PollingPlaces Important Numbers: Bucks County Board of Elections

55 E. Court Street

Doylestown, PA 18901

Board of Elections

Phone: 215-348-6154 Lower Bucks County

7321 New Falls Road

Levittown, PA 19055

Phone: 267-580-3500 Upper Bucks County

261 California Road

Quakertown PA 18951

Phone: 215-529-7250 Volunteering: For information on volunteering visit: http://www.buckscounty.org/government/CommunityServices/BoardofElections/ElectionOfficials

Chester County Where To Vote: www.pavoterservices.state.pa.us Important Links:

Department Of Voter Services: www.chesco.org/election

Polling Locations: www.chesco.org/election Important Numbers:

Mr. Jim Forsythe

Director, Chester Co. Voter Services

Government Services Ctr.

601 Westtown Rd., Ste. 150

PO Box 2747

West Chester, PA 19380-0990

610-344-6410 Volunteering: For information on volunteering visit: www.chesco.org/election

Delaware County Where To Vote: www.pavoterservices.state.pa.us Important Links:

Election Bureau: www.co.delaware.pa.us/depts/election.html Important Numbers:

Ms. Laureen Hagan

Chief Clerk/Director, Delaware Co.

201 W. Front St.

Government Center Bldg.

Media, PA 19063

610-891-4673

Lehigh County Where To Vote: www.pavoterservices.state.pa.us Important Links:

Voter Registration: www.lehighcounty.org/Departments/VoterRegistration

Frequently Asked Questions: www.lehighcounty.org/Departments/VoterRegistration/FAQ

Polling Locations: www.lehighcounty.org/Departments/VoterRegistration/PollingPlaces

Links Of Interest: www.lehighcounty.org/Departments/VoterRegistration/VoterLinksofInterest Important Numbers:

Lehigh County Government Center

17 South Seventh Street

Allentown, PA 18101-2400

Business Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Phone: 610-782-3194 Volunteering: For information on volunteering, visit: www.lehighcounty.org/Departments/VoterRegistration/PollWorker

Montgomery County Where To Vote: www.pavoterservices.state.pa.us Important Links:

Voter Services: voterservices.montcopa.org

Polling Locations: voterservices.montcopa.org/voterservices

Helpful Links: voterservices.montcopa.org/voterservices

Voter Registration: voterservices.montcopa.org/voterservices

Voting Machines: voterservices.montcopa.org/voterservices Important Numbers:

Montgomery County Voter Services

One Montgomery Plaza Suite 602

425 Swede St.

Norristown, PA 19401

Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Voter Registration

610-278-3280

Election Board

610-278-3275 Volunteering: For more information on volunteering, visit: http://www.montcopa.org/759/Pollworkers

Philadelphia County Where To Vote: www.pavoterservices.state.pa.us Important Links:

Election Home Page: www.philadelphiavotes.com

Voter Complaints, Questions or Issues (Committee of Seventy): www.seventy.org Important Numbers:

District Attorney’s Election Fraud Task Force

215-686-9641, 9643 and 9644 The Committee of Seventy Election Hotline

1-855-SEVENTY

New Jersey Eligibility In order to register to vote in New Jersey you must be: A U.S. citizen

At least 18-years-old by the next election

And, a resident of the county for 30 days before the election For more information on eligibility, registration, and confirming your registration visit: www.njelections.org/voting-information. Be Prepared It is not mandatory that New Jersey residents bring an ID on Election Day, but there are some situations where an ID is necessary, so your best bet is to bring one just in case. Also, New Jersey law prohibits voters from wearing campaign clothing to the polls. Important Links Division Of Elections: nj.gov/state/elections/index.html

Vote By Mail: nj.gov/state/elections/voting-information

Poll Worker Information: www.state.nj.us/elections/county-poll-worker-information.html

Division Of Elections Contact Information: nj.gov/state/elections/contact.html

Election Law Enforcement Commission: www.elec.state.nj.us

Atlantic County Where To Vote: www.aclink.org/BoardOfElections/ Important Links:

Election Home Page: www.aclink.org/elections

Election Guide: www.aclink.org/elections/ Important Numbers:

Board of Elections

Historic Court House Complex

5903 Main Street

Mays Landing, NJ 08330

Office Hours: 8:30am-4:00pm

Phone: 609-645-5867

Fax: 609-645-5875 Volunteering: For more information on volunteering, visit: nj.gov/state/elections

Burlington County Where To Vote: www.co.burlington.nj.us Important Links:

Election Board: www.co.burlington.nj.us

Voter Registration: www.co.burlington.nj.us Important Numbers:

Board of Elections

49 Rancocas Road

Room G-22, P.O. Box 6000

Mount Holly, NJ 08060

Office Hours: 8:00am-4:00pm

Phone: 609-265-5062 / 5161

Fax: 609-265-3131 Volunteering: For more information on volunteering, visit: nj.gov/state/elections or www.co.burlington.nj.us

Camden County Where To Vote: www.camdencounty.com/government/voter-information Important Links:

Board Of Elections: www.camdencounty.com/government

Voter Registration: www.camdencounty.com/government/voter-information Important Numbers:

Board of Elections

Forrest Hall

509 Lakeland Road

Blackwood, NJ 08012

Phone: 856-401-8683

Fax: 856-401-8689 Volunteering: For more information on volunteering, visit: nj.gov/state/elections

Cape May County Where To Vote: voter.njsvrs.com Important Links:

Board Of Elections: www.co.cape-may.nj.us Important Numbers:

Board of Elections

10-12 Mechanic Street

P.O. Box 5000

Cape May Courthouse, NJ 08210-5000

Office Hours: 8:30 am – 4:30 pm

Phone: 609-465-1050

Fax: 609-465-1639 Volunteering: For more information on volunteering, visit: nj.gov/state/elections or www.capemaycountygov.net

Cumberland County Where To Vote: voter.njsvrs.com Important Links:

Board Of Elections: www.co.cumberland.nj.us Important Numbers:

Board of Elections

555 Shiloh Pike

Bridgeton, NJ 08302

Office Hours: 8:30am-4:00pm

Phone: 856-453-5801

Fax: 856-451-3172 Volunteering: For more information on volunteering, visit: nj.gov/state/elections

Gloucester County Where To Vote: www.co.gloucester.nj.us/depts Important Links:

Superintendent Of Elections: www.co.gloucester.nj.us/depts

Voter Registration: www.co.gloucester.nj.us/registration Important Numbers:

Board of Elections

PO Box 352

Woodbury, NJ 08096

Office Hours: 9:00am-4:30pm

Phone: 856-384-4500

Fax: 856-251-1647 Volunteering: For more information on volunteering, visit: nj.gov/state/elections or www.co.gloucester.nj.us

Mercer County Where To Vote: voter.njsvrs.com Important Links:

Board Of Elections: http://www.state.nj.us/counties/mercer Important Numbers:

Board of Elections

640 S. Broad Street

PO Box 8068

Trenton, NJ 08650

Office Hours: 8:00am-4:00pm

Phone: 609-989-6522

Fax: 609-278-2713 Volunteering: For more information on volunteering, visit: nj.gov/state/elections

Ocean County Where To Vote: voter.njsvrs.com Important Links:

Board Of Elections: www.co.ocean.nj.us/electionboard

Voting Machines: www.co.ocean.nj.us/electionboard Important Numbers:

Board of Elections

129 Hooper Avenue

P.O. Box 2006

Toms River, NJ 08754-2006

Phone: 732-929-2167

Fax: 732-506-5110 Volunteering: For more information on volunteering, visit: nj.gov/state/elections or www.co.ocean.nj.us/electionboard

Salem County Where To Vote: www.salemcountynj.gov Important Links:

Election Board: www.salemcountynj.gov Important Numbers:

Board of Elections

Fifth Street Complex 110 Fifth Street, Suite 1000

Salem, NJ 08079

Office Hours: 8:30am-4:30pm

Phone: 856-935-7510 ext. 8331, 8328, 8329, 8330

Fax: 856-935-6725 Volunteering: For more information on volunteering, visit: nj.gov/state/elections

Delaware Eligibility In order to vote in Delaware you must be: A U.S. citizen,

A resident of Delaware, proof is required,

18-years-old,

And, mentally competent For more information on eligibility, visit: www.elections.delaware.gov. Important Links Commissioner Of Elections: http://elections.delaware.gov/index.shtml

Register To Vote: elections.delaware.gov/services/voter/placestoregister

Absentee Ballot: elections.delaware.gov/voter/absenteeballot

Provisional Ballot: elections.delaware.gov/voter/provisional

Voter Information: elections.delaware.gov/services/voter/index

Frequently Asked Questions: http://elections.delaware.gov/faqs

Commissioner Of Elections Contact Information: elections.delaware.gov/locations

Kent County Where To Vote: https://ivote.de.gov/ Important Links:

Department Of Elections: electionskc.delaware.gov Important Numbers:

100 Enterprise Place

Suite 5

Dover DE 19904

Phone: 302-739-4498

Fax: 302-739-4515 Volunteering: For more information on volunteering, visit: electionskc.delaware.gov

New Castle County Where To Vote: https://ivote.de.gov/voterlogin.aspx Important Links:

Department Of Elections: electionsncc.delaware.gov Important Numbers:

Carvel State Office Building, 4th Floor

820 North French Street

Wilmington, DE 19801

Phone: 302-577-3464

FAX: 302-577-6545 Volunteering: For more information on volunteering, visit: electionsncc.delaware.gov

