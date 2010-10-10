Top Art Appraisers In Philadelphia

Whether it’s for insurance purposes, fair market value or curatorial services, art appraisers are in high demand. Not to worry: No matter what the artifact is, Philadelphia has an appraiser for you.

 

Art Directives

306 Saint Andrews Place
Blue Bell, PA 19422
((484) 684-6958
www.artdirectives.com

 

Frisk & Borodin Appraisers, Ltd

1704 Walnut Street, Suite 4R
Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 735-1041

 

 

The Hahn Gallery

2401 Pennsylvania Avenue
#21B 27
Philadelphia, PA 19130
(215) 765-8439
www.hahngallery.com

 

 

Jeffrey P. Fuller, ASA

730 Carpenter Lane
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19119
(215) 991-1900
800-ARTWORTH
www.artworth.net

 

 

Art Appraisal Firm

P.O. Box 8904
Elkins Park, PA 19027
(215) 469-0010
www.artappraisalfirm.com

