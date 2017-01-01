Traffic. Weather. Breaking news.

Since 1965, KYW Newsradio has been the 24-hour instant source for the news and information sought by Delaware Valley residents.

Our staff of reporters, editors and news anchors are dedicated to deliver quality reporting on issues affecting the region, in a fair and comprehensive manner.

KYW is part of CBS Radio, a division of CBS Corp., one of the largest station groups in the country. CBS Radio operates All News radio stations in NY, LA, Chicago, San Francisco, Detroit and Boston.

About Us:

CONTACT US:

Our Mailing Address:

KYW Newsradio 1060

1555 Hamilton Street — 6th Floor

Philadelphia, Pa. 19130

(215) 238-1060

Have a News Tip? Send an email to: NewsTips@KYW1060info.com.

Caught in a Traffic Jam? If our 24-Hour Traffic Center is not saying what you’re seeing, call them with your tip at 215-724-1060.

Have a Comment about our news coverage on air? Send an e-mail to NewsPrgm@kyw.com.

Community Events: Send information about your nonprofit community event at least two weeks in advance to Dateline@KYW.com. (Weather cancellations: CALL our newsroom at 215-238-7600.)

Public Service Announcements: Click here for information on how to submit a public service announcement (PSA) to KYW Newsradio.

Jobs at KYW: The CBS Radio web site has job postings for KYW Newsradio and other CBS radio stations around the country.

Advertise on KYW Newsradio: Harness the power of KYW Newsradio and CBSPhilly.com foreeo your sales effort! Contact our Advertising Department right away at 215-238-4975, or send an e-mail to RadioSales@kyw.com.

KYW Newsradio EEO Report: Click Here (Adobe Acrobat required)

Official Contest Rules: Click here

Meet the KYW Newsradio Staff: