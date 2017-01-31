KYW Newsradio 1060

thumbnail_KYW_300x300

Traffic. Weather. Breaking news.

 Since 1965, KYW Newsradio has been the 24-hour instant source for the news and information sought by Delaware Valley residents.

 Our staff of reporters, editors and news anchors are dedicated to deliver quality reporting on issues affecting the region, in a fair and comprehensive manner. 

KYW is part of CBS Radio, a division of CBS Corp., one of the largest station groups in the country. CBS Radio operates All News radio stations in NY, LA, Chicago, San Francisco, Detroit and Boston.

KYW1060

 

 

KYW Latest Audio KYW Insider Club Heard on KYW1060 School Closings KYW Mobile Alerts Programming Schedule KYW Contact Information You Gotta Have Arts Reporter's Roundup Kidcasts

 

 

 

 

.
.
.
.

2012 crystal badge KYW Newsradio 1060

About Us:

CONTACT US:

Our Mailing Address:
KYW Newsradio 1060
1555 Hamilton Street — 6th Floor
Philadelphia, Pa. 19130
(215) 238-1060

Have a News Tip? Send an email to: NewsTips@KYW1060info.com.

Caught in a Traffic Jam? If our 24-Hour Traffic Center is not saying what you’re seeing, call them with your tip at 215-724-1060.

Have a Comment about our news coverage on air? Send an e-mail to NewsPrgm@kyw.com.

Community Events: Send information about your nonprofit community event at least two weeks in advance to Dateline@KYW.com. (Weather cancellations: CALL our newsroom at 215-238-7600.)

Public Service Announcements: Click here for information on how to submit a public service announcement (PSA) to KYW Newsradio.

Jobs at KYW: The CBS Radio web site has job postings for KYW Newsradio and other CBS radio stations around the country.

Advertise on KYW Newsradio: Harness the power of KYW Newsradio and CBSPhilly.com foreeo your sales effort! Contact our Advertising Department right away at 215-238-4975, or send an e-mail to RadioSales@kyw.com.

KYW Newsradio EEO Report: Click Here (Adobe Acrobat required)

Official Contest Rules: Click here

Meet the KYW Newsradio Staff:

 

Anchors

Brad Segall Brad Segall
Brandon Brooks Brandon Brooks
(Carol Mackenzie) Carol MacKenzie
Cheryl Elias Cheryl Elias
(Dan Wing. Photo by Ed Fischer) Dan Wing
David Madden David Madden
Ed Abrams Ed Abrams
(Frank Traynor) Frank Traynor
Ian Bush Ian Bush
Jeff Asch Jeff Asch
John Valerio John Valerio
John Ostapkovich John Ostapkovich
Kevin Scholla Kevin Scholla
(Photo by Ed Fischer) Lynne Adkins
(Photo by Ed Fischer) Marcy Norton
Matt Leon Matt Leon
Michelle Durham Michelle Durham
Molly Daly Molly Daly
Pat Toddy Pat Toddy
Paul Kurtz Paul Kurtz
Richard Forney Richard Forney
(Photo by Ed Fischer) Robin Culverwell
Steve Nikazy Steve Nikazy
Steve Tawa Steve Tawa
Suzanne Monaghan Suzanne Monaghan
Wally Kennedy Wally Kennedy

Editors

Gregg Orlandini Greg Orlandini
lipton_lauren DL Lauren Lipton
Mike Dougherty Mike Dougherty
Quinten Cliett Quintin Cliett
Richard Forney Richard Forney
(Photo by Ed Fischer) Robin Culverwell
mclaughlin_timothy DL Timothy McLaughlin
(Tom Rickert.) Tom Rickert

Reporters

feldman_amy Amy Feldman
(Andrew Kramer. Photo by Josh Buzi) Andrew Kramer
Wine_Bill--NEW Bill Wine
Gregg_Cherrie--NEW Cherri Gregg
(Dan Wing. Photo by Ed Fischer) Dan Wing
David Madden David Madden
(Dr. Brian McDonough) Dr. Brian McDonough
Ed Benkin Ed Benkin
Hadas Kuznits Hadas Kuznits
Ian Bush Ian Bush
Jay Lloyd Jay Lloyd
Jim Melwert Jim Melwert
John McDevitt John McDevitt
John Ostapkovich John Ostapkovich
udo_justin DL Justin Udo
Kim Glovas Kim Glovas
(Kristen Johanson) Kristen Johanson
(KYW's Larry Kane) Larry Kane
lipton_lauren DL Lauren Lipton
(Photo by Ed Fischer) Lynne Adkins
(Photo by Ed Fischer) Marcy Norton
Mark Abrams Mark Abrams
Michelle Durham Michelle Durham
Mike Dougherty Mike Dougherty
Mike DeNardo Mike DeNardo
Mike Dunn Mike Dunn
Molly Daly Molly Daly
Pat Loeb Pat Loeb
Paul Kurtz Paul Kurtz
Rasa Kaye Rasa Kaye
Steve Tawa Steve Tawa
Suzanne Monaghan Suzanne Monaghan
Tim Jimenez Tim Jimenez
Hanson_Tony--NEW Tony Hanson
(Capitol dome, Harrisburg, Pa. File photo) Tony Romeo

Social Media Editor

roy_melony 300 Melony Roy

Sports

Ed Benkin Ed Benkin
Gregg Orlandini Greg Orlandini
Jeff Asch Jeff Asch
Kevin Scholla Kevin Scholla
Matt Leon Matt Leon

Weather Stories

Justin Drabick Justin Drabick
kate-bilo-web Kate Bilo
(credit: CBS) Katie Fehlinger

Web Digital Producer

(Andrew Kramer. Photo by Josh Buzi) Andrew Kramer
majka Dan Majka

More From CBS Philly

Science Center
PHOTOS: Trump Sworn In As President
Valentine’s Day Dinner For Two

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia