Glen Macnow`s Meatball Madness Finals

Presented by Devault Foods

Taking place Sunday, May 7, 2017 form 10am-1:30pm

at The Grove at Delaware Park Racetrack & Casino

(click here for directions)

GLEN MACNOW’S MEATBALL MADNESS

By Glen Macnow

Meatballs are as much a Philadelphia thing as cheesesteaks or roast pork. In this town, where most everyone grew up watching their grandmother stirring gravy over the stove on Sundays, the meatball is an important food item. So for any restaurant chef to make a good one, he’s got to pass a high bar just to beat what many folks can get at their kitchen table.

The good news is, those wonderful meatballs are everywhere – and don’t consider that a knock on your family recipe. Throughout the Delaware Valley – and not just in South Philly – there are high-end restaurants, dive bars and neighborhood hoagie shops offering terrific takes on the humblest of comfort foods.

My job over the next six weeks is to try them all . . . well, a minimum of 40 anyway, and try to locate the best. I’ll be following your tips, and my nose, to as many places as I can in search of the perfect meatball. In the end, I’ll invite you (for free!) to join me in honoring the King of the Meatballs. Stay tuned for details, but be ready to join me at Delaware Park Casino on a May 7th to sample the best of the bunch.

We’ve done this before. Over the years, my food hunts have searched for ribs, burgers (twice), cheesesteaks, Italian hoagies, beer, specialty sandwiches, pizza, bacon creations and food trucks. And you’ve always guided me with suggestions. So I’m asking again: If you know a meatball I’ve got to sample, hit me up here, or on my Facebook page, or on Twitter @RealGlenMacnow. I’m going to get to as many as I can.

Of course, we’ll start with the basic Italian ambassador, served on pasta or in a sandwich with marinara. But I’m already learning that great meatballs come with a taste of Sweden, Asia or the Middle East. They’re made of beef, veal and pork — but also lamb, duck and rabbit. Nothing is off-limits in this contest.

So stay tuned. I’ll post reviews most days between now and our Meatball Madness finals in May. I’ll listen for your suggestions and appreciate your feedback.

And, while you’re at it, go thank your grandmother for all those great tastes and aromas coming from the kitchen


Macnow's Meatball Scores (X / 100)

matt and marie's

42. Matt & Marie’s

The $9.25 Meatball Parm is large enough for two to share.

10 hours ago

mama's meatballs

41. Mama’s Meatballs Food Truck

Mama’s Meatballs nearly stole first place last year in my Food Truck Frenzy.

05/01/2017

rossi's

40. Rossi’s Bar & Grill

The “Meatball Sliders,” for $7.49.

04/28/2017

tredici

38. Tredici

The chicken Meatballs come dressed with a ginger-spiked tomato sauce.

04/25/2017

opa

37. Opa

For $9, you get three golf-balled sized crispy octopus meatballs

04/24/2017

pub and kitchen

36. Pub & Kitchen

We ordered “Pork Meatballs,” a $20 main course.

04/21/2017

henry james saloon

35. Henry James Saloon

The “Meatball Parm,” at $7.50, is a hefty sandwich.

04/20/2017

harp & crown

34. Harp & Crown

For $15 we got four huge meatballs, sizzling as they arrived in a cast iron pan accompanied by garlic bread.

04/19/2017

el compadre

33. El Compadre

The specialty is the $6.50 “Torta,” a sandwich made on house-baked rolls and wrapped inside a thin paper sleeve.

04/18/2017

capofitto

33. Capofitto Pizzeria And Gelataria

You get two baseball-sized meatballs made of short rib and pork.

04/17/2017

me n mo

31. Me N Mo

The best was the Classic, which had a wonderful soft texture and multi-layered taste.

04/13/2017

In Riva

3o. In Riva

They come to the table in a little cast iron pan, a plate of three big ones for $11.

04/12/2017

nan zhou

29. Nan Zhou Hand Drawn Noodle House

Nan Zhou’s Noddle House is a vibrant Chinatown favorite.

04/11/2017

jerrys bar

28. Jerry’s Bar

Order the $12 “Meatballs and Toast”

Sportsradio 94WIP–04/10/2017

filomena lakeview

27. Filomena Lakeview

Two things on the menu drove us to this upscale Jersey restaurant.

04/07/2017

cugini

26. Cugini Italian Market And Deli

CUGINI ITALIAN MARKET AND DELI, 795 E. Route 70, Marlton, N.J. One of the fun parts of my annual food hunt is discovering the little guy whose product is as good as big restaurants or […]

04/06/2017

little nonna's

25. Little Nonna’s

Pure ecstasy. One of the elite meatballs that I’ve encountered during this contest.

04/05/2017

angelo's

24. Angelo’s Pizzeria

We opted for the $9.50 “Sunday Morning,” which comes on a fresh, oversized Sarcone’s roll.

04/04/2017

luigi vitrone's

23. Luigi Vitrone’s Pastabilities Trattoria

We got a couple of meatballs on bread for just $3.

04/03/2017

Bar Bombon

22. Bar Bombon

What makes this work is the “Romesco sauce”

04/02/2017

anthony's

21. Anthony’s Ristorante And Banquet Center

For $12, I got a baseball-sized meatball, served over a salad with a dollop of ricotta cheese.

04/01/2017

foodery

20. Foodery Rittenhouse

The $11 “Meatball Grinder” comes with four mid-sized meatballs.

Sportsradio 94WIP–03/31/2017

sopranos

19. Soprano’s Trattoria And Catering

We thoroughly enjoyed a meatball parm sandwich ($8.50) with melted provolone.

03/30/2017

modo mio

18. Modo Mio

The meatball appetizer at Modo Mio is the classic blend of beef, pork and veal mixed with parsley, garlic and Pecorino.

03/29/2017

17. Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza

It’s all beef, with some cheese, bread crumbs, a few spices.

03/28/2017

ikea meatballs

16. IKEA

For $4.99, we got more than a dozen small beef-and-pork meatballs.

03/27/2017

zahav

15. Zahav

It took us two months to get reservations, and we’re not complaining.

03/24/2017

wawa

14. Wawa

At just $4.59 for a Shorti, it’s a bargain.

03/23/2017

ralphs

13. Ralph’s

They’re baked over olive oil at 450 degrees, flipped four times to make sure the entire meatball gets seared and then cooked in gravy.

03/22/2017

stogie joe's

12. Stogie Joe’s

At Stogie Joe’s they come on a Liscio Kaiser roll, and it’s a bargain of a sandwich at eight bucks.

03/21/2017

