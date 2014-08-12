  • ‘Dead Poets Society’ Filmed At St. Andrew’s School In DelawareSt. Andrew's School in Middletown, Delaware (credit: Steve Patterson/CBS3)
  • ‘Dead Poets Society’ Filmed At St. Andrew’s School In DelawareSt. Andrew's School in Middletown, Delaware (credit: Steve Patterson/CBS3)
  • ‘Dead Poets Society’ Filmed At St. Andrew’s School In DelawareSt. Andrew's School in Middletown, Delaware (credit: Steve Patterson/CBS3)
  • ‘Dead Poets Society’ Filmed At St. Andrew’s School In DelawareSt. Andrew's School in Middletown, Delaware (credit: Steve Patterson/CBS3)
  • ‘Dead Poets Society’ Filmed At St. Andrew’s School In DelawareSt. Andrew's School in Middletown, Delaware (credit: Steve Patterson/CBS3)
  • ‘Dead Poets Society’ Filmed At St. Andrew’s School In DelawareSt. Andrew's School in Middletown, Delaware (credit: Steve Patterson/CBS3)
  •  Next Gallery PHOTOS: Summerfest Heads To Haddonfield
Categories: Photo Galleries Photos

More Latest Photos

PHOTOS: Summerfest Heads To HaddonfieldThe CBS3 crew enjoys all that the quaint town has to offer.
Howard Eskin Through The YearsHoward Eskin hosted the first sports talk show on WIP on August 25th, 1986.
PHOTOS: Eclipse 2017 Throughout The United StatesPeople gather at various sites to witness this rare celestial spectacle.
PHOTOS: SummerFest Goes To The PoconosThe CBS 3 team explores every bit of fun The Poconos has to offer.
Gallery: Dîner en Blanc 2017 Philadelphia A sea of white flooded a historic site Philadelphia Thursday night for the annual Dîner en Blanc, where guests don't find out where they're dining until moments before they arrive.
PHOTOS: CBS Crew Camps Out At Summer Concert Series At Penn’s LandingThe crew hits Penn's Landing for a little sun and a hint of jazz.

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Small Hotel Getaway
Eclipse 2017
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch