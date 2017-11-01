NovaCare Injury Podcast

NovaCare 10/30/2017

Timothy S Ackerman DO, FAOAO, is with the Orthopedic Institute of Pennsylvania & Arlington Orthopedics – Family of Care in Harrisburg Pa

Dr Ackerman specializes in arthroscopic shoulder and knee procedures as well as maintains a general orthopedic practice with a sports medicine focus.

Dr. Ackerman is fellowship trained in Sports Medicine. He completed his Orthopedic Surgery Sports Medicine and Arthroscopy Fellowship through Hahnemann University Hospital providing orthopedic care to the Philadelphia Eagles, Philadelphia Flyers, Philadelphia Phantoms, Drexel University, Rutgers University as well as many Philadelphia area schools.

He has also been awarded the honor Fellow of the American Osteopathic Association of Orthopedics (FAOAO).

Dr. Ackerman is the Orthopedic Surgery Residency Program Director for UPMC Pinnacle in Harrisburg. He is the team Orthopedic Surgeon and Physician for the Harrisburg City Islanders, Harrisburg Keystone Assault, Harrisburg Heat and several local high schools.

NovaCare 10/24/2017

Dr. Michael Pushkarewicz is with First State Orthopaedics where he and his colleagues care for patients throughout the state of Delaware.

Dr. Michael Pushkarewicz is an orthopedic surgeon who was born, raised and medically trained in Philadelphia.

He specializing in sports medicine as well as hip and knee replacements

He is also a board member of the Delaware Arthritis Foundation.

NovaCare 10/13/2017

Dr. Brad Bernardini, MD is an orthopedic surgeon at Reconstructive Orthopedics with locations in Bordentown, Cherry Hill, Moorestown, Sewell, Marlton, Voorhees & Vineland, NJ

He is the Medical Director of Sports Medicine for the Virtua Health & Wellness Centers and the Co-Director of the Virtua Sports Medicine Program since 2010

He is Consistently ranked as “Top Doctors” in Philadelphia Magazine, South Jersey Magazine, New Jersey Monthly Magazine, Inside New Jersey Magazine, and the Daily Journal.

He also currently serves as the team physician for the Philadelphia Soul.

NovaCare 10/9/2017

Dr. Ernest Cope, III (Trey) is a board certified orthopaedic surgeon specializing in spine surgery, sports medicine as well as general orthopaedics.

Dr Cope is with Upper Bucks Orthopaedics with locations in Sellersville, Harleysville, and Quakertown, PA.

He is a member of the Society of Military Orthopaedic Surgeons and on staff at Grand View Hospital in Sellersville Pa.

NovaCare 10/2/2017

Dr John Kelly is a orthopedic surgeon and Director, Sports Shoulder as well as Professor of Clinical Orthopaedic Surgery at Penn Orthopedic with locations in Radnor, Berwyn and Philadelphia, PA

He is also Director at the center for throwing athlete and shoulder preservation,

Penn Perelman school of medicine

He is often recognized in Philadelphia magazine’s annual Top Docs issue including 2017

And a he’s a stand up comedian!