Travis Manion Foundation and CBS Radio have teamed up to provide assistance for Army veteran Jack MacIntosh.

Jack Macintosh is a US Army veteran who served in combat during the 1st Gulf War where he was injured in the line of duty. Though Jack was honorably discharged from the Army years ago, he continues to live with character and serve others. Jack and his wife Kathy live in Feasterville, Bucks County area of Philadelphia and volunteer in the community for several veterans organizations, including the Guardians of the National Cemetery, Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Veterans Multi-Service Center.

Jack is very candid about his military career and his struggles during post-military life. He has a 100% disability rating from the VA, deals with severe Post Traumatic Stress and has overcome alcoholism. Despite these challenges, Jack has displayed incredible grit and is now using these experiences to assist other veterans who are experiencing similar struggles.

Hero’s Home is a joint project between the Travis Manion Foundation and CBS Radio to re-build the home of former US Army Veteran Jack McIntosh. As described herein, Jack has experienced significant hardship from the effects of battle during the 1st Gulf War. To make matters worse, Jack’s home experienced significant damage from Hurricane Sandy and is now in need of major repairs and renovation.

Travis Manion Foundation and CBS Radio are calling upon the business community and home improvement partners to help us give the McIntosh’s a home fit for a hero.

Partners In Progress

The Home Improvement community has really stepped up to the plate in partnering with our Hero’s Home Project. Below are some of the featured partners who are providing a Hero with a home that he deserves.

Kanga Roof, a subsidiary of A. Brooks Construction Inc., has been serving the area for almost 30 years. Kanga Roof will be providing the MacIntosh’s with a brand new roof.

Christian Heating & Air Conditioning will be providing Jack & Kathy with a complete new HVAC install including new Carrier air conditioner, gas furnace and indoor evaporator coil, digital thermostat and Bradford White water heater. Christian has been serving the community since 1989.

Since 1927, the Greater Philadelphia Area has chosen Maloumian Oriental Rugs for the best options in oriental rugs and all of their oriental rug cleaning and repair needs. Maloumian is proud to provide the MacIntosh home with several new pieces of “Art for its floors.”