Rothman’s First Look

Week 3 – New York Giants (0-2) @ Eagles (1-1) Sunday, September 24th

First look for the Eagles: The Eagles are coming off a tough loss in Kansas City against a solid Chiefs team.

The frustration from the fans, however, comes from Doug Pederson’s decision to call 56 passes to just 13 runs. LeGarrette Blount received just one carry, which was negated by a penalty. Carson Wentz had a decent game completing just 25 of 46 passes for 333 yards, 2 TD’s, and 1 INT.

Defensively, the Eagles d-line led the charge again. Fletcher Cox recorded another sack, as did Mychal Kendricks, and the Eagles had 4.0 as a team.

Rodney McLeod and Jaylen Watkins both left the game early on Sunday with hamstring injuries. Rookie CB Rasul Douglas stepped in and played very well, allowing just 22 total yards.

First look for the Giants: The Giants are struggling.

The G-Men are 28th in the NFL in yards per game (251.5) and 30th in points per game (6.5). In two games, they’ve scored just one touchdown and tallied just 97 total rushing yards between Orleans Darkwa, Shane Vereen, and Paul Perkins.

Odell Beckham Jr. made his debut on Monday night in a loss against the Lions, catching four of five targets for 36 yards.

Defensively, the Giants have played well, led by Landon Collins, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, Janoris Jenkins (missed Week 2’s game), and Damon Harrison.

First look for the game: The Eagles have gotten the better of Eli Manning of late, winning 10 of the last 14 matchups.

The game will be won in the trenches, as both offensive lines have struggled early in the season allowing 8.0 sacks a piece. The Eagles defensive line, however, is t-3rd in the NFL with 8.0 sacks while the Giants have just 4.0 sacks on the season.

Sunday, September 24th 1:00 p.m. – Giants at Eagles @ Lincoln Financial Field

Spread: Eagles -5 (VegasInsider.com)

Week 2 – Eagles (1-0) @ Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) Sunday, September 17th

First look for the Eagles: The Eagles opened their season with a big 30-17 win over the Redskins, a team they hadn’t beaten since 2014.

Carson Wentz was terrific, completing 26 of 39 passes for 307 yards and two touchdowns, but he did have two turnovers. Nelson Agholor led the Eagles receivers with six catches for 86 yards and a touchdown. The ground attack was suspect, as the Birds ran the ball just 24 times for 58 yards.

Defensively, the Eagles’ d-line dominated the game. Brandon Graham led the way with 2.0 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss, while Fletcher Cox had a sack, 2.0 QB hits, a forced fumble, and the game sealing fumble recovery touchdown.

The Eagles lost cornerback Ronald Darby for 4-6 weeks with a dislocated ankle. Kicker Caleb Sturgis will also miss several weeks with a quad strain. And LT Jason Peters missed some time with a groin injury but should be OK.

First look for the Chiefs: The Chiefs had the best Week 1 performance of any team, going into New England and beating the defending champs 42-27.

Alex Smith completed 28 of 35 passes for 368 yards, 4 TD’s, and no turnovers. Rookie RB Kareem Hunt had a historical debut, tallying 246 yards of total offense.

Justin Houston had 2.0 of the Chiefs’ 3.0 sacks, as they held Tom Brady to under 300 yards passing. However, the Chiefs lost safety Eric Berry for the season with a torn Achilles.

First look for the game: Eagles coach Doug Pederson will face his mentor and former Eagles head coach Andy Reid for the first time. Pederson played under Reid while a QB in the NFL and also coached under him in Philadelphia and Kansas City.

With Darby out, the Eagles will turn to Patrick Robinson and Jalen Mills to stop the Chiefs’ dynamic perimeter threat Tyreek Hill. Travis Kelce, the brother of Eagles center Jason Kelce, will be a handful over the middle of the field for the Eagles’ linebackers and safeties.

Former Eagles defensive lineman Bennie Logan is also on the Chiefs. Logan recorded five tackles (0.5 TFL) in Week 1.

Sunday, September 17th 1:00 p.m. – Eagles at Chiefs @ Arrowhead Stadium

Spread: Chiefs -4.5 (VegasInsider.com)

Week 1 – Eagles (0-0) @ Washington Redskins (0-0) Sunday, September 10th

First look for the Eagles: The Eagles open their season with high expectations for a second-year coach/QB tandem in Carson Wentz and Doug Pederson.

Wentz will have more offensive weapons on offensive with veteran WRs in Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith and running back LeGarrette Blount. The Eagles’ o-line is expected to be one of the NFL’s top units with Lane Johnson back. Johnson missed 10-game last season due to a PED suspension.

Defensively, the Eagles added 23-year-old CB Ronald Darby to boost their secondary. Their defensive line is expected to be improved as well, with the additions of Tim Jernigan, Chris Long, and rookie Derek Barnett.

First look for the Redskins: 29-year-old QB Kirk Cousins enters his sixth season and third as a starter with the Redskins, despite his messy contract situation.

Cousins was third in the NFL last season throwing for 4,917 yards and while they Redskins lost two of his top weapons in Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson, they added Terrelle Pryor. Also, first-round rookie WR Josh Doctson returns after missing most of his rookie season due to injury.

Defensively, the Redskins are led by Ryan Kerrigan up front and Josh Norman in the secondary.

First look for the game: The Redskins have beaten the Eagles in five straight regular season games, dating back to 2014. Cousins is 4-1 against Philly averaging 315.8 passing yards per game with 12 touchdowns to just three interceptions.

Darby will have a challenge in his first game as an Eagle, likely matching up against new Redskins wideout the 6’4″ Pryor.

Sunday, September 10th 1:00 p.m. – Eagles at Redskins @ FedEx Field

Spread: Eagles -1 (VegasInsider.com)

Preseason Week 4 – Eagles (2-1) @ New York Jets (1-2) Thursday, August 31st

First look for the Eagles: The Eagles are not expected to play any of their starters, like most NFL teams, for the final preseason game against the Jets.

The backup quarterback spot is beginning to become a point of contention, as Nick Foles has not taken a preseason snap this summer due to a shoulder injury. Third-string QB Matt McGloin has struggled at times.

The RB position battle is another interesting, as it seems as though rookies Donnel Pumphrey and New Jersey’s own Corey Clement are battling it out for the fourth RB spot on the roster.

First look for the Jets: The Jets have a messy situation at quarterback. Two young signal callers in former Penn Stater Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty both have struggled and neither have been able to grab a hold of the starting role. So, the Jets have recently named veteran journeyman Josh McCown their Week 1 starter.

The Jets lost their top receiver Quincy Enunwa with a season-ending injury, opening up the No. 1 WR role for Temple product Robby Anderson. At running back, the Jets feature the versatile Bilal Powell and veteran Matt Forte.

Their 3-4 defense is anchored by another Temple product, DE Muhammad Wilkerson and their third-year head coach Todd Bowles played for Temple and spent time with the Eagles.

First look for the game: Neither team is expected to give many snaps to any first-team players in this one.

Two former PSU quarterbacks, in Hackenberg and McGloin, are expected to get some playing time.

Thursday, August 31st 7:00 p.m. – Eagles at Jets @ MetLife Stadium

Preseason Week 3 – Miami Dolphins (1-1) @ Eagles (1-1) – Thursday, August 24th

First look for the Eagles: The Eagles enter their third preseason games with questions surrounding the running back position. Veteran RB LeGarrette Blount has been rumored to be a cut candidate, while second year running back Wendell Smallwood looks to seize a potential opportunity.

Carson Wentz and the Eagles starters are expected to see a large chunk of playing time on Thursday against the Dolphins.

Eagles LB Jordan Hicks suffered a mild groin strain on Monday and could sit out Thursday’s game.

First look for the Dolphins: The Dolphins enter their third preseason game hoping to get their new quarterback, Jay Cutler, more familiar with the offense.

Dolphins head coach Adam Gase, who used to be Cutler’s offensive coordinator in Chicago, acquired Cutler when Ryan Tannehill suffered a season-ending injury. Cutler was 3-6 for 24 yards in his preseason debut with Miami last week.

The Dolphins offense features RB Jay Ajayi, WR DeVante Parker, WR Kenny Stills, and WR Jarvis Landry.

First look for the game: These two teams are holding joint practices leading up to Thursday’s game.

Former Eagles Byron Maxwell and Kiko Alonso are now with the Dolphins, as is Alshon Jeffery’s old quarterback in Cutler.

Thursday, August 24th 7:00 p.m. – Dolphins at Eagles @ Lincoln Financial Field

Preseason Week 2 – Buffalo Bills (0-1) @ Eagles (0-1) – Thursday, August 17th

First look for the Eagles: Carson Wentz threw four passes in the first preseason game and complete all four for 56 yards, including a 38-yard touchdown to rookie WR Mack Hollins.

Matt McGloin took the majority of snaps. He completed 28 of 42 passes for 205 yards and one interception. Bryce Treggs caught seven of eight targets for 91 yards to lead the Eagles.

Defensively, Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox were their dominant selves in limited snaps. Eagles rookie defensive end Derek Barnett had a strong game, recording two sacks. Rookie cornerback Rasul Douglas was also solid in his debut.

The Eagles will likely look to see a little more action from their starters on Thursday at home against the Bills, before next week’s dress rehearsal against the Dolphins.

First look for the Bills: Tyrod Taylor threw his first three passes to WR Sammy Watkins, who was traded later in the week.

Taylor finished the first preseason game 5-8 for 46 yards. LeSean McCoy did not play, while second-year RB Jonathan Williams rushed for 39 yards on just four carries.

First look for the game: The Bills and Eagles made a blockbuster traded last Friday, as Jordan Matthews landed in Buffalo and second-year corner Ronald Darby comes to Philly. The Bills also traded Watkins to the L.A. Rams for cornerback E.J. Gaines.

Former Eagles running back McCoy publicly questioned the deals, hinting that he believes Watkins is better than Matthews.

Matthews, as fate would have it, fractured his sternum on Sunday during his first practice with the Bills and will miss Thursday’s game against his old team.

Thursday, August 17th 7:00 p.m. – Bills at Eagles @ Lincoln Financial Field

Preseason Week 1 – Eagles (0-0) @ Green Bay Packers (0-0) – Thursday, August 10th

First look for the Eagles: Thursday night is expected to be our first look at second-year Carson Wentz and the Eagles in game action. Wentz, the Eagles No. 2 overall pick last year, has taken on a leadership role and has been tremendous in practice rejuvenating the fanbase.

Eagles free-agent additions like Chance Warmack, LeGarrette Blount, Torrey Smith are expected to make their Eagles debut. Rookie like Derek Barnett, Mack Hollins, Shelton Gibson, and Rasul Douglas will make their NFL debuts.

However, the starters likely won’t play a ton — if at all. New Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery is expected to sit out, after missing some practice time with a shoulder injury.

First look for the Packers: Packers star 33-year-old QB Aaron Rodgers — considered the best in the league by some — is unsurprisingly unlikely to play in Thursday’s preseason opener. Backup QB Brett Hundley is expected to start for the Pack.

First look for the game: This will be the 16th time the Packers and Eagles have met during the preseason. The most memorable meeting with the 2015 third preseason game where Sam Bradford went 1o-for-10. The Eagles lead the preseason series, 9-6.

Thursday, August 10th 8:00 p.m. – Eagles at Packers @ Lambeau Field