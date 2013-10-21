9th Annual Dom Giordano Feast of the Seven Fishes

 Talk Radio 1210 presents
The 9th Annual Dom Giordano Feast of the Seven Fishes
Monday, December 18, 2017   6:30-10 PM

Sonesta Philadelphia Rittenhouse Square
1800 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

National Person of the Year:  Jeffrey Lord

Live Music

Traditional Feast

Listeners will enjoy a huge buffet. See the menu below!

 Also for this very special 1210 event, we’ll have free complementary parking!

Join us and enjoy the food, music, sounds of the season.

Tickets are $90.00 (Tables of 10 for $800)

 

Eventbrite - Dom Giordano Feast Of The Seven Fishes

 Feast Menu

 Cocktail Reception

 Passed Hors’ D Oeuvres
Pan Seared Mini Crab Cakes accompanied by Lemon Aoli
Herb Roasted Lamp Chop Lollipops
Arancini Rice Balls
Lobster Bisque (served in Espresso Cups)
Crudite Shooter

Antipasti Display
Cured meats and sharp provolone, mozzarella, herb crusted goat cheese, cheeses, olives, marinated calamari and octopus, assorted crackers, breads and crostini
Margherita Flat Bread Bites

Dinner 

Pasta Station
Farfalle, Linguini and Gnocchi (gluten free pasta to be available)
Shrimp Scampi
Sausage & Peppers
White Clam Sauce
Mushrooms
Spinach
Marinara & Alfredo Sauce
Olive Oil, Herbs, Parmesan Cheese & Red Pepper Flakes
Garlic Bread

Carving Station
Salmon Wellington Citrus Buerre Blanc
Top Round of Beef with Herb Garlic Rub and Horseradish Crème Fraiche
Assorted Bread & Dinner Rolls

Dinner Buffet:
Escarole Soup
Romaine Salad, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Olive with Italian Vinaigrette
Balsamic Rosted Vegtables Zucchini, Tomato, Red Onion, Peppers, Garlic & Basil
Rosemary Roasted Potatoes
Baked Manicotti
Eggplant Parm
Chicken Marsala

Dessert
Tiramisu
Cannolis
Biscotti
Pizzelles
Regular & Decaf Coffee
Assorted Teas

