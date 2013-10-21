Talk Radio 1210 presents
The 9th Annual Dom Giordano Feast of the Seven Fishes
Monday, December 18, 2017 6:30-10 PM
Sonesta Philadelphia Rittenhouse Square
1800 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
National Person of the Year: Jeffrey Lord
Live Music
Traditional Feast
Listeners will enjoy a huge buffet. See the menu below!
Also for this very special 1210 event, we’ll have free complementary parking!
Join us and enjoy the food, music, sounds of the season.
Tickets are $90.00 (Tables of 10 for $800)
Feast Menu
Cocktail Reception
Passed Hors’ D Oeuvres
Pan Seared Mini Crab Cakes accompanied by Lemon Aoli
Herb Roasted Lamp Chop Lollipops
Arancini Rice Balls
Lobster Bisque (served in Espresso Cups)
Crudite Shooter
Antipasti Display
Cured meats and sharp provolone, mozzarella, herb crusted goat cheese, cheeses, olives, marinated calamari and octopus, assorted crackers, breads and crostini
Margherita Flat Bread Bites
Dinner
Pasta Station
Farfalle, Linguini and Gnocchi (gluten free pasta to be available)
Shrimp Scampi
Sausage & Peppers
White Clam Sauce
Mushrooms
Spinach
Marinara & Alfredo Sauce
Olive Oil, Herbs, Parmesan Cheese & Red Pepper Flakes
Garlic Bread
Carving Station
Salmon Wellington Citrus Buerre Blanc
Top Round of Beef with Herb Garlic Rub and Horseradish Crème Fraiche
Assorted Bread & Dinner Rolls
Dinner Buffet:
Escarole Soup
Romaine Salad, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Olive with Italian Vinaigrette
Balsamic Rosted Vegtables Zucchini, Tomato, Red Onion, Peppers, Garlic & Basil
Rosemary Roasted Potatoes
Baked Manicotti
Eggplant Parm
Chicken Marsala
Dessert
Tiramisu
Cannolis
Biscotti
Pizzelles
Regular & Decaf Coffee
Assorted Teas
