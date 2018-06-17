Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When doling out those diamond-encrusted Super Bowl rings Thursday, the Eagles organization was very generous.

A former secretary of 30 years, who was fired by Chip Kelly, received a ring!

Carol Cullen is credited by coach Doug Pederson for inspiring the flea flicker touchdown pass that helped the team win the NFC Championship.

Cullen used to type up the weekly play list and always asked Pederson, who worked for former Coach Andy Reid, if the Flea Flicker was on the list.

She was still asking Pederson about it in text messages during last year’s winning season, which she says was bittersweet for her.

“I was very excited for them because I had friends there, I really wanted them to do well. I know how hard people work to get to that point, or just to get to a Sunday. I know what goes on behind the scenes, but I was also missing being a part of it,” said Carol Cullen.

Cullen wasn’t the only former employee to receive a ring. A former video director and a former ticket salesman also got their own Super Bowl bling.