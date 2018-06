Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A stabbing in West Philadelphia Saturday afternoon sends two men to the hospital.

Police say it happened on the 400 block of North 54th Street around 2:30 p.m.

Both victims were taken to Mercy Hospital.

Police say one victim is in critical condition, while the other is stable.

No arrests have been made.