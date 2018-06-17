Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Twenty-two people, including a 13-year-old boy, have been injured and a suspect is dead following a shooting at a 24-hour arts festival in Trenton, New Jersey.

At around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, police began receiving reports of a shooting at the Roebling Wire Works Building on the 600 block of South Clinton Avenue.

“I was inside, looking at the art galleries and I just got shot. Look at my leg, all messed up,” said Irvin Higginbotham. “I got shot four times — here, here, and in the thigh.”

Authorities estimate about 1,000 people were inside the historic building. The 12th annual festival brings together art and music.

A 33-year-old, who police believe is a suspect, died in the shooting, and a second suspected shooter is in police custody, says Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri.

“I had a walkie-talkie and said, ‘All hell just broke loose here,'” said Bruce Toth, who has been curating the free, public art event for the past 12 years and says he was 20 feet away from the gunfire. “I just heard gunshots and everybody yelling, ‘Get down, get down, get down!’ Everybody dove under the stage.”

Seventeen of the individuals that were injured during the shooting had gunshot wounds. Five other people were injured by other means.

The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office says that multiple individuals opened fire inside the venue.

Off-duty police officers and other security presence inside the venue returned fire, which officials say is also a part of their ongoing investigation.

Multiple weapons were recovered.

Four individuals remain in critical condition, including a 13-year-old victim who is in extremely critical condition.

Multiple witnesses explained that the shooting broke out in front of a community mural by the non-partisan Moms Demand Action For Gun Sense In America table.

The mural reads: “Imagine a world free of gun violence. What do you see?”

Trenton Mayor Eric Jackson says it’s a stark contrast to past events, which have gone off without a hitch.

“We have historically brought in upward of collectively 10,000 people with no problems and this year, people came and obviously had other intentions that made it now really disruptive and unfortunate event,” Jackson said.

Organizers say it’s unclear if the festival will continue in future years.

It’s with great regret that we announce that the remainder of Art All Night has been cancelled due to a tragic incident that occurred overnight. We’re still processing much of this and we don’t have many answers at… https://t.co/ZSZlIgVYdN — Art All Night (@aantrenton) June 17, 2018

“We’re very shocked. We’re deeply saddened. Our hearts ache and our eyes are blurry but our dedication and resolve to building a better Trenton through community, creativity and inspiration will never fade. Not tonight, not ever,” Arts All Night festival officials said.

“It’s sad. It was just such a way to bring everybody together and it’s just ruined. We put our heart and soul into this,” said volunteer Paula Lepone.

The Arts All Night Festival kicked off Saturday at 3 p.m. and was scheduled to run until 3 p.m. Sunday, but the remaining events have been canceled.

Officials say a carjacking occurred shortly after the mass shooting and are investigating whether or not it is related.

“The epidemic of gun violence has struck once again, this time close to home,” said Bishop David M. O’Connell of the Diocese of Trenton.

The Diocese of Trenton expressed condolences and sorrow over Sunday morning’s tragedy.

“Once again, we fall to our knees to beg the Almighty to help us end these senseless assaults on innocent life in our communities. We pray for the injured and their families, for comfort and healing. We pray in thanksgiving for the first responders and emergency workers. And we pray for our community here in Trenton that God’s peace and our love for one another might prevail,” Bishop O’Connell said.

Onofri explained in a press conference that officials will consult local pastors regarding the situation.

An investigation is ongoing.