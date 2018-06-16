Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hollywood director M. Night Shyamalan addressed the Drexel University graduating class of 2018.

Shyamalan is known for filming movies around Philadelphia, including his most recent project “Glass.”

Drexel presented him with an honorary degree of doctor of humane letters, during the commencement at Citizens Bank Park.

More than 3,000 graduates took part in Drexel’s commencement ceremony.