Filed Under:Local TV, M. Night Shyamalan

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hollywood director M. Night Shyamalan addressed the Drexel University graduating class of 2018.

m night drexel commencement M. Night Shyamalan Speaks At Drexel Commencement, Receives Honorary Degree

Credit: (CBS3)

Rodney Smith Jr. Traveling All 50 States, Mowing Lawns For Elderly, Disabled, Single Moms And Vets For Free

Shyamalan is known for filming movies around Philadelphia, including his most recent project “Glass.”

Drexel presented him with an honorary degree of doctor of humane letters, during the commencement at Citizens Bank Park.

More than 3,000 graduates took part in Drexel’s commencement ceremony.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch