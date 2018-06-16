Filed Under:Local TV

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A 3-alarm fire has fully engulfed an apartment building in Norristown on Saturday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to a call on the 7400 block of Kelly Drive just before 2:30 p.m.

Flames can be seen coming through the roof as the building is fully engulfed.

The building has been evacuated.

There are no reports of injuries or word as to what caused the fire.

Crews are still working to get the fire under control.

More information to come.

