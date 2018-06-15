Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

OLDMANS TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS/AP) – One person was injured after passengers were forced to flee when a bus caught fire on the New Jersey Turnpike.

State police say the fire was reported shortly before 5 a.m. Friday at milepost 5.2 in Oldmans Township. But it’s not yet known what sparked the blaze aboard the Greyhound bus.

One passenger was being treated for an undisclosed injury that was not considered life-threatening. The fire also caused travel delays in the area as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

State police say it wasn’t immediately known how many people were aboard the bus or where it was headed to when the fire broke out.

The fire remains under investigation.

