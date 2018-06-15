Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Eagles fans can also wear their own Super Bowl championship rings!

Jostens, the maker of high school rings, is selling a Super Bowl LII replica ring that Eagles nation can purchase to commemorate the historic win.

Philadelphia Eagles Receive Their Super Bowl Rings

The least expensive replica costs about $649. The ring is available in 10-karat white gold or sterling silver and your choice of 48 diamonds or cubic zirconias.

There’s also a limited edition option that will run you about $11,127. That ring features a waterfall of 127 diamonds paying tribute to the “Philly Special” trick play, just like the ring the players received.

The 127 diamonds represent the combined jersey numbers of three key players involved in the play – Corey Clement (30), Trey Burton (88) and Nick Foles (9) and four round, genuine green sapphires adorn the corners of the base of the ring and symbolize the team’s four NFL Championships – three world championships (1948, 1949, 1960) and one Super Bowl championship.

Jostens is also selling other Eagles Super Bowl pieces for men, women and children. Visit Jostens website to shop the collection.