Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Cherry Hill teacher and a group of students are making waves with a one-of-a-kind surfboard.

New Jersey Officials: 47 Beaches Under Advisory After Unsafe Levels Of Fecal Bacteria Detected

Luke Alvarez, a science teacher at Carusi Middle School, designed a surfboard to accommodate surfers with disabilities.

Alvarez’s students covered it with inspirational artwork.

On Friday, they donated it to moss rehab for their “They Will Surf Again” event in Wildwood.

Target Pulls ‘Baby Daddy’ Greeting Card From Stores After Customer Complaints

The event gets people with disabilities into the ocean and riding waves with the help of volunteers.