PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Saturday marks the public dedication of the mural celebrating the life of late CBS News journalist and Philadelphia native Ed Bradley.

It’s a striking piece of art designed by an artist who’s spent much of his career creating public art in the city.

Much like its subject, Ernel Martinez’s newest work commands attention.

It’s no accident the 70-by-30-foot mural of pioneering Bradley stands out.

“This is one of the brightest murals in the city, the most colorful,” said Martinez.

I hope they’re not just drawn by the imagery, but it sort of sparks their curiosity of ‘why ed? What was it about his life that allowed him to go on a mural?’ And that they’ll actually pursue it and ask questions.”

Martinez was tasked with bringing Bradley’s incredible story to life through his design.

“We wanted a very colorful wall, a very vibrant wall, something that’s very luminous,” said Martinez.

For well over a decade, Martinez has been bringing color and light to the entire city of Philadelphia through public art.

His work reminds us all, especially the children, big dreams can come true.

For that, Ernel Martinez gets three cheers.

Saturday’s dedication ceremony begins at noon at Belmont and Eyalusing Avenues. Eyewitness News’ Ukee Washington will be the emcee for the event.