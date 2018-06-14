ALEX'S LEMONADE STAND TELETHON: Live Coverage | Donate Now | CALL 1-844-977-CBS3  | Stories | #cbs3standforhope  
By Brandon Longo
Filed Under:Local TV, Ocean City

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — It will soon be illegal to smoke on the beach in Ocean City.

The ban passed a second reading and public hearing unanimously during a council meeting on Thursday night.

Smoking is already banned on the boardwalk, recreational facilities, parks and playgrounds.

The new ordinance also bans the use of e-cigarettes on the beach.

Fines for violators would start at $100 for a first offense and reach $500-$1000 for second and subsequent offenses.

smoking oc Beach Smoking Ban Passes In Ocean City, Will Take Effect In 20 Days

A state-wide ban is also being considered for all public beaches.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch