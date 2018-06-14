Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — It will soon be illegal to smoke on the beach in Ocean City.

The ban passed a second reading and public hearing unanimously during a council meeting on Thursday night.

Smoking is already banned on the boardwalk, recreational facilities, parks and playgrounds.

SMOKING BAN: Tonight in #OceanCity, a second reading/public hearing will be held to BAN smoking on the beach. If it passes, the ban would become law after 20 days. pic.twitter.com/4gBYXQ2WqN — Brandon Longo (@brandonlongo) June 14, 2018

The new ordinance also bans the use of e-cigarettes on the beach.

Fines for violators would start at $100 for a first offense and reach $500-$1000 for second and subsequent offenses.

A state-wide ban is also being considered for all public beaches.