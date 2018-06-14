Watch Live
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Authorities in Delaware are currently investigating a two-vehicle accident north of Wilmington that injured a state trooper on Thursday night.

The crash happened near the Concord Gallery Shopping Center on Concord Pike just after 7:30 p.m.

Credit: (CBS3)

Police say the trooper was in a police vehicle with its lights and siren on, traveling northbound on Concord Pike as the second vehicle, a Toyota Corolla was traveling in the opposite direction when it hit the left passenger side of the patrol car.

Both the trooper and driver of the Toyota were taken to local area hospitals. Police say both are listed in stable condition.

Authorities say anyone traveling in the area should expect delays as they ask motorists to use caution and slow down.

