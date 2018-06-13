Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Malcolm Jenkins of the Philadelphia Eagles continues to flex his voice on issues beyond the game of football without uttering a word.

Eagles Prepare For Super Bowl Defense As Mandatory Minicamp Kicks Off

Jenkins now has a plain white T-shirt with a handwritten message that reads: “YOU AREN’T LISTENING.”

6 Eagles Make Top 100 NFL Players List

This phrase hearkens back to when Jenkins took questions from the media following President Donald Trump uninviting the Eagles from meeting with him at the White House in celebration of their Super Bowl victory.

Our country is hurting and our children deserve access to quality education, opportunities, & essential resources to thrive. Let’s work 2gether to make real change. T-shirts now available, w/ ALL proceeds support @TheMJFoundation programs and initiatives https://t.co/bW0NegHjGn pic.twitter.com/bRsGZuuu2a — Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) June 12, 2018

During that presser, Jenkins held up large flash cards with the first one titled “YOU AREN’T LISTENING,” followed by statistics and facts related to social justice issues and more.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Malcolm Jenkins announced the following: “Our country is hurting and our children deserve access to quality education, opportunities, & essential resources to thrive. Let’s work 2gether to make real change. T-shirts now available, w/ ALL proceeds support @TheMJFoundation programs and initiatives http://Themalcolmjenkinsfoundation.org”

10-Year-Old Eagles Fan Rylee Mancuso Celebrates With Kenny Chesney, Carson Wentz On Stage

The leader on the Eagles defense, Jenkins has also been one of the leading voices on the team when it comes to matters that stretch beyond the game of football.