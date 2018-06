Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An overnight apartment fire in Philadelphia’s Frankford section has sent at least one person to the hospital.

Flames broke out on the 5200 block of Cottage Street.

Firefighters made quick work of the flames, but fire officials tell Eyewitness News a 61-year-old woman jumped from the third story window to escape the flames.

No word on that person’s condition or what may have caused that fire.