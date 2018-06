Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Are you having a hard time getting your kids to do chores? There’s an app for that!

A dad of six created the app called “Busy Kid.”

Greg Murset says it’s simple– children can track their completed chores and then get paid.

He says he came up with the idea to motivate his kids to clean and to teach them how to be responsible with the money they’ve earned.

