PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In case your recent trips to Chick-fil-A have gotten a bit routine and you’re looking to spice things up, the chicken sandwich franchise has a secret menu that may prove to be a game changer.
#HackTheMenu, a site dedicated to secret menus and hidden treats, published a list of items available on Chick-fil-A’s not-so-well-known menu.
Customers can get on the secret menu a buffalo chicken sandwich, chicken quesadilla, free IceDream, fried chicken club, root beer float, spicy char (a spicy char-broiled chicken patty), Spicy chicken egg and cheese bagel, strawberry lemonade and a strawberry peach hand-spun milkshake.
In addition, you can get chicken or bacon on anything during breakfast. You can also go non-meat, and get yourself a grilled cheese sandwich.