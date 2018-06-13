Two men prepare to have lunch on the patio of the Chick-fil-A in Hollywood, California, August 1, 2012. Thousands of Americans turned out Wednesday to feast on fried chicken in a politically-charged show of support for a family owned fast-food chain which opposes same-sex marriage. Long lines and traffic jams were reported throughout the American heartland after 630,000 people declared on Facebook they would take part in a Chick-fil-A Appreciation Day. AFP PHOTO / ROBYN BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/GettyImages)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In case your recent trips to Chick-fil-A have gotten a bit routine and you’re looking to spice things up, the chicken sandwich franchise has a secret menu that may prove to be a game changer.

#HackTheMenu, a site dedicated to secret menus and hidden treats, published a list of items available on Chick-fil-A’s not-so-well-known menu.

Customers can get on the secret menu a buffalo chicken sandwich, chicken quesadilla, free IceDream, fried chicken club, root beer float, spicy char (a spicy char-broiled chicken patty), Spicy chicken egg and cheese bagel, strawberry lemonade and a strawberry peach hand-spun milkshake.

In addition, you can get chicken or bacon on anything during breakfast. You can also go non-meat, and get yourself a grilled cheese sandwich.