BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Gotham isn’t the only city that Batman is defending. The “Bensalem Batman” is cleaning up vandalism in the area.

A video posted to YouTube shows the masked avenger putting a coat of white paint over spray-painted graffiti near the Neshaminy Creek.

“We would like to give a big thanks to the Bensalem Batman for taking care of the graffiti issue across the Neshaminy Creek from our business,” Ed’s Bait and Tackle Shop posted on its Facebook page.

The post continued, “We understand that the wall will probably be tagged over again but it is good deeds like this that makes our community great to live in.”

The shop is hoping local artists will be able to paint a mural on the wall to deter graffiti.