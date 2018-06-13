Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Recovery efforts are underway after an underground gas station explosion left one person trapped and another person critically injured in Bensalem on Tuesday night.

Crews were called out to a report of an explosion on the 1200 block of Bristol Pike around 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found the explosion happened underground at Liberty gas station.

One worker who was above ground at the time of the incident was critically burned and rushed to the hospital.

“We’re in a rescue operation. We have one person that’s critical that’s been transported to a local hospital and we still have one person trapped underground. We’re trying to get to him as safely and quickly as possible. We want to make sure we get the right equipment in there to have the least disruption to the ground as possible,” said Fred Harran, director of public safety for Bensalem Township.

Authorities say another worker is still trapped underground.

“The second subject is still trapped inside the tank. There is a lot of concrete over him right now. We are still trying to get in there. We have not been able to make any contact with him,” said Harran.

The rescue operation shifted to a recovery effort overnight. Crews continued work Wednesday morning.

A person who did not want to go on camera tells CBS3 that the gas tanks are underground and the business has access via the basement. The person said every so often one worker goes underground to check the tanks while another workers remains above ground.

At least 10 homes were evacuated due to the risk of additional explosions.

“We got a lot of overturned concrete that we got to start moving off with cranes and get in there and siphon a lot of gases, a lot of fumes in there. It’s still a very dangerous situation here. We’ve evacuated some houses to make sure of any possible blast zone and we’re going to reevaluate that in a little bit to see if we have to evacuate any further,” he said.

A person close to the business tells CBS3 that the man trapped is a co-owner at Vigilante’s Service Center and the adjoining Liberty gas station. A true staple in the community that has celebrated over 40 years in business.

“They are nice people. They’ve been here for years and everybody going by honks the horns and waves to them,” said George Werner, who owns a business across the street.

There is no word on what sparked the explosion.