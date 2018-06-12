Filed Under:Local TV, Mikal Bridges, Philadelphia 76ers, Villanova Basketball

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Malvern native Mikal Bridges could give a new meaning to the phrase “home court advantage.”

The Villanova star is a projected lottery pick and the Sixers have the 10th overall selection.

The 6-foot-7 forward worked out in front of head coach Brett Brown in Camden on Tuesday.

Bridges believes his defense-first mindset would mesh well with the Sixers’ play-tough attitude.

“How they play, they like to play tough. Defense, defense first and that’s how I play,” said Bridges.

He mentioned how his talents could correlate with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

“I’m that guy you can find in the corner, that is going to cut to the basket, move the ball well, and seeing Embiid, just create space for him,” said Bridges.

Bridges says it’s important to play hard, especially in his hometown to show people how he’s matured as a player.

