PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Even though Ben Simmons is in China while Joel Embiid is slamming it down on residents at various parks throughout the city, a group of driven startups are looking to be a part of Philadelphia 76ers’s process with MGM Resorts NBA Summer League right around the corner.

The Sixers begin Summer League play against the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN 2.

Their remaining schedule is the following:

• 7/6 vs Celtics (7:30 ET)

• 7/7 vs Lakers (11:30 ET)

• 7/8 OFF

• 7/9 vs Wizards (5:30 ET)

All the Sixers games will be played inside Thomas & Mack Center.