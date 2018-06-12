Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was rushed to the hospital after a drive-by shooting in Wynnefield Heights on Tuesday night.

It happened in the 2600 block of Monument Road.

Police tell CBS3 that a 21-year-old man was shot four times in the neck and chest around 9 p.m.

The shooting happened near a shopping center and just down the road from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks.

All detectives know is that the shooter was in a black car. Now they are looking for surveillance video for more clues about that car.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.