PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Burger King is taking a shot at “IHOP” for temporarily changing its name to “IHOB ” to promote the debut of its new burgers.

On Monday, Burger King changed its name to “Pancake King” on both Twitter and Facebook.

Burger King does, in fact, serve pancakes for breakfast, but the dish is not what the chain is known for, as is the case for the burgers at IHOP.