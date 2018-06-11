WEATHER ALERT: Flood advisory in effect through Monday morning for parts of Chester and Delaware Counties, southern New Jersey, and Delaware* *Flood Warning in effect for parts of Southeast PALatest Forecast | Radar
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The results of a lengthy investigation into priest abuse in the state of Pennsylvania could be released in just a few weeks.

A grand jury looked into six of the eight dioceses across the state.

The report is expected to reveal widespread sexual abuse and efforts to conceal and protect abusive priests.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says he will address the findings by the end of this month.

