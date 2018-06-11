Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 10-year-old Eagles fan got quite the surprise Saturday night during the Kenny Chesney concert at Lincoln Financial Field.

Eagles’ Michael Bennett To Discuss ‘Things That Make White People Uncomfortable’ Book In Philadelphia

Rylee Mancuso and her parents went to the concert. It was her first concert, and one she’ll never forget after Carson Wentz and Kenny Chesney pulled her up on stage.

“They pointed at me and said come up, come up and I got to go up on stage,” Mancuso said.

Mancuso donned a throwback Eagles jersey and struck up a conversation with Wentz and Chesney for a few minutes in front of thousands. Her mother stood just feet away in the crowd, overcome with emotion.

“It’s a dream come true for Rylee and I’m so glad I was able to witness it along with her dad as well,” Amy Mancuso told Eyewitness News.

Reading Native Lonnie Walker Attends Sixers’ Pre-Draft Workout, Dreams Of Playing In Philly

Wentz and Chesney gave her a signed Eagles helmet.