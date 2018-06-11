Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CINNAMINSON, N.J. (CBS) — A South Jersey high school is lip sync video video is back up on YouTube after Sony rescinded its takedown notice.

Cinnaminson High School teacher Sean Wilson told CBS Philly last week that Sony took issue with his Advanced TV Production students using 30 seconds of Wham’s “Wake Me Up Before You Go Go.” The students used the song for a 1980s medley lip dub video called “Experiment 80.”

“We spent months picking songs, checking to see if they were usable against YouTube’s music policy search engine. They all were and still are listed as being OK for use, as long as we weren’t trying to profit off of them, which, as a school of course we were not – our YouTube channel is not monetized,” Wilson told CBS Philly. “We designed dance routines, got costumes, practiced the choreography, planned special effects.”

Wilson now tells CBS Philly that the takedown notice was rescinded on Sunday.

“Not sure if it was the story (the right person seeing it and passing it on to someone with power and influence), but on Sunday morning, the takedown notice from Sony was rescinded and all copyright claims removed!” Wilson told CBS Philly. “The video is now viewable again worldwide and my kids are ecstatic!

The students spent two-and-a-half months working on it.

“A great way for them to end their senior year!” said Wilson.

The students filmed the video at the high school on June 1.

Their previous videos have garnered national attention after Taylor Swift retweeted the “Shake It Off” video Wilson’s students posted in 2015.